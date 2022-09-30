Summoners War: Sky Arena Unveils Red Velvet Cake Dragon & Event

Com2uS has released a new update for Summoners War: Sky Arena as you're getting a new boss monster and a special event. For this update, you are getting the chance to take on the game's newest boss monster, Red Velvet Cake Dragon. And don't let the name fool you; this is one tough monster that will have you rethinking your strategy (unless you're just that good). The latest boss comes to the title as part of its ongoing collaboration with Cookie Run: Kingdom, which is why it got the bakery name. What's more, there's a new event on the horizon as you will team up with the cookies themselves for a new weekly mission. Kicking off today and running all the way through November 6th, you can take on the newest boss-level monster in the Dungeon Event II. Here's more on both additions.

Summoners War: Sky Arena New Boss Monster Red Velvet Cake Dragon – During the Dungeon II event running from now until Nov. 6th, 2022, players will be faced with its latest boss, the Red Velvet Cake Dragon, which will provide three harrowing phases of boss battles. Its passive skills will change every week and players can obtain additional rewards according to their progress. Monsters' attack power, defense, and HP will be adjusted by x10, attack speed will be adjusted by basic stats, and CRI DMG will be adjusted to 150%. Additional Updates Weekly Missions – Over the next six weeks, players can participate in various missions including Collect Jelly Beans, 'Enter Cookie Run: Kingdom' Content, Enter Arena or World Arena or Guild Content, and Achieve 100 Daily Mission Points.

