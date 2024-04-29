Posted in: Com2uS, Games, Mobile Games, Summoners War | Tagged: Summoners War

Summoners War To Hold Tenth Anniversary Celebration In Los Angeles

Com2uS have decided to hold an in-person celebration for Summoners War, as it will take place in California in the middle of May.

Com2uS has decided to roll out the red carpet for the fans of Summoners War, as the team will hold an in-person event in Los Angeles, California, for the game's Tenth Anniversary. This is going to be a two-day celebration as on May 18-19; they will hold an in-person America Summit Finals and Summoners Finals, back to back at hello82 LA. This will include a special raffle for prizes you can only win at the event, as well as a meet and greet with art directors for the series, plus a chance to see some of the best in the world compete against each other. You can read more about the event below, as tickets are on sale for those wishing to go via Eventbrite.

Tenth Anniversary Celebration

Hello and happy ten years to all Summoners! Join us at Hello82 on May 18th – 19th, 2024, for the Summoners Festival – Los Angeles! This is a two day event created to celebrate the 10th year anniversary of Summoners War! Enjoy the live in-person Americas Summit finals on Saturday and a special meet and greet with the art directors of Summoners War on Sunday! All attendees will receive raffle tickets and a chance to compete for prizes! Make sure to RSVP in advance for free! A valid Hive ID must be presented upon check-in and registration. Please make sure to sign up for both days if you are planning on attending both events.

Saturday, May 18th – Americas Summit Finals

Sunday, May 19th – Summoners Festival

Summoners War

A global hit RPG that captured the Summoners all around the world! Jump into the Sky Arena, a world under battle over the vital resource: Mana Crystals. Design your own deck and strategy using over 1,500 Monsters to claim victory. Go on an epic adventure with your Monsters!

