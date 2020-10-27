Sunshine Manor Receives Full Funding On Kickstarter

Fossil Games revealed earlier today that their Kickstarter for the upcoming game Sunshine Manor has officially been fully funder. Serving as the prequel to Camp Sunshine, the developers went the crowdfunding route to help them in the middle of COVID-19 to raise funds to get it developers, produced, and published by October 31st, 2021. Yes, they're being realistic that you won't see it for another year. Originally the group asked for about $26k to fund the project, but as of today, they have surpassed it at $27k, with another week and a half to go for anyone interested in getting the game off the ground. We have more info on the game below as we now have a year-long wait to see it come out.

"Sunshine Manor's Kickstarter has been a wild ride so far and I really can't say thank you enough to everyone that's supported us so far!. All of the comments from gamers who have played Prologue Chapter have exceeded our expectations!" said Paul Dolby, developer at Fossil Games. "We've had exceptional demand for our limited quantity Nintendo Switch rewards, thanks to our friends at Premium Edition Games, and cannot wait to hear what fans think of the incredible artwork that Graham Humphrey's is working on for this Kickstarter exclusive edition!" Sunshine Manor is a horror adventure game that's inspired by the famous horror movies of the 1980s. You play as Ada whose night of trick or treating turns into a night of terror when she becomes trapped inside the old Aitken Manor. Use Ada's latent psychic powers to battle all kinds of fiendish demons, solve puzzles and maybe even defeat the omni-present Shadow Man….who is watching your every move! A brand new engine written just for Sunshine Manor.

Discover and explore the ever-changing haunted Sunshine Manor.

Transport yourself to the Demon Realm and banish Demons!

Beautiful hand-drawn 8-bit graphics.

A deadly game of Cat & Mouse where the Demon can be anywhere.

An 80s Soundtrack written just for Sunshine Manor.

Harness Ada's Psychic Powers.

A fantastic story-driven narrative.

Free the trapped Ghosts and enter the Demon Realm

Lots of scares, spooky scenes and nods to famous franchises.

Devious puzzles to tax your brain box.