Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Pixile Studios, Super Animal Royale

Super Animal Royale Announces New Expansion For December

Super Animal Royale will be getting a massive expansion before year's end, giving players several new additions to liven things up

Article Summary Super Animal Royale is launching a massive free expansion this December on all platforms.

The update introduces a Social Hub with NPC quests, cozy activities like fishing, and hamster ball races.

Enjoy full cross-play, cross-save, and a new cross-platform friends list with the Social Hub expansion.

New story content, Super Animals, core mode updates, and free cosmetics celebrate the growing community.

Indie game developer and publisher Pixile Studios has announced that a brand-new massive expansion is coming to Super Animal Royale this December. This expansion will bring about a new Social Hub that features NPC-driven quests for you to dive into, as well as a longer and drawn-out story to engage with, new cozy activities like fishing, bug catching, hamster ball races, and other fun additions. We have the details below as all of this will launch on December 9, 2025.

Super Animal Royale

Inspired by the social atmosphere of pre-game lobbies, the Super Animal World expansion gives players a new place to meet, connect, and make friends as they explore the island together. In the new MMO-inspired Social Hub, players fish, catch bugs, and race in hamster balls between merciless fights to the death. This expansion adds a new layer of cozy contrast to the world of Super Animal Royale, while seamlessly integrating with the already popular competitive modes. Arriving as a free update on all platforms, the expansion preserves full cross-play and cross-save, and adds a cross-platform friends list. In addition, launch day brings updates to core modes, new Super Animals, and free cosmetic items to celebrate the community that has grown around the game since launch. Altogether, the expansion sets a new foundation for the game to build on for years to come.

Survival of the Fittest: Scavenge a variety of powerful weapons, armor and items to become the apex predator in intense 64-player online matches.

Scavenge a variety of powerful weapons, armor and items to become the apex predator in intense 64-player online matches. The Superest World: Explore a massive, beautifully illustrated 2D island and discover its hidden lore by chatting with its inhabitants and scouring its rich environments for clues.

Explore a massive, beautifully illustrated 2D island and discover its hidden lore by chatting with its inhabitants and scouring its rich environments for clues. Different Stripes for Different Fights: Collect hundreds of animal breeds and customize them with thousands of cosmetic items, weapons, outfits, and even umbrellas!

Collect hundreds of animal breeds and customize them with thousands of cosmetic items, weapons, outfits, and even umbrellas! Evolving Events & Updates: Enjoy an endless stampede of new content, including seasonal outfits, animals, and weapons to collect.

Enjoy an endless stampede of new content, including seasonal outfits, animals, and weapons to collect. The Fast and the Furriest: Flatten your foes while rolling dirty in a Hamster Ball, or mount a Giant Emu and peck your way to the promised land.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!