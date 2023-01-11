Super Animal Royale Launces Lunar New Year Event Now you can celebrate the Year of the "Super Bunny" in Super Animal Royale as the game has sent out a new update.

Modus Games and Pixile Studios have released a new update for Super Animal Royale as they celebrate the Lunar New Year. The team are celebrating the Year of the "Super Bunny" with a new event running all the way until the end of the month. The event comes with an update for the game that will change a few things and add new content, specifically an upgrade in the game's netcode. We have the notes from the devs on all of this below as the update is now live.

Year Of The Super Bunny

Ring in the New Year with new and returning Lunar New Year cosmetics:

8 new event items, redeemable with red envelopes, earned in-game

18 returning legacy items in the event, and 8 moved to Carl's Cart

7 new SAW Shop items, including the Lion Dance bundle

The Lab Labs have also multiplied the Super Bunny population to bring you four new Super Bunny breeds (available beginning at level 20):

Super Golden Bunny

Super Lunar Bunny

Super Celestial Bunny

Super Lop Bunny

Super Animal Royale Netcode Changes

Thank you to everyone who shared their connectivity issues and concerns regarding the new netcode that was implemented in the v1.7 update for Super Animal Royale. Because of this feedback, we have reverted SAR's netcode to its older version, and will be improving it as time goes on. We now have the ability to switch between the new and old netcode on the backend, so that we can more easily adapt and test the new netcode further without requiring game updates. Thanks to this, in the coming months we will be slowly testing and adding new netcode features piece by piece over time. We super appreciate your feedback and patience as we work to keep improving the experience of playing SAR in every way we can!

AWW Umbrella Coupon Code

Over the past year, the talented artists and content creators at AWW (Antler & Wool on Wings) have been making high-quality stream assets for any Super Animal Royale content creators to use in their streams, all for free. To celebrate them and all their amazing work, we're releasing the AWW Umbrella, which you can get your paws on by inputting the coupon code "AWW" in the in-game coupon code menu. Thank you so much FluffubSheepub, wvbBB, and CocoaCaa for making such incredible assets for our community! If you're a content creator or are looking to start streaming Super Animal Royale, be sure to check out the AWW Workshop at AntlerAndWoolOnWings.com and follow their Twitter for future releases.

Gameplay Changes & Bug Fixes

The milestone details screen UI design has been updated to match the newer style.

Increased vertical size of the Recent Players screen, made the scroll bar more visible, and fixed some report options being hidden for controller users.

Fixed quick chat and emote wheels not disappearing when alt-tabbing in Super Animal Royale.

Fixed weapon tooltips showing projectile ranges that were incongruent with the weapon's actual effective range.

Fixed controller users being able to skip the reward popup while the Research Lab animal unlock animation is playing.

Fixed the Research Lab occasionally still showing "Create" after unlocking an animal.

Weapon skin sounds are now loaded during a match rather than at game launch, to reduce load times a bit.

Skeleton Bow & Sparrow renamed to Bone & Sparrow. How'd we miss that one?!