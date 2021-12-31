Super Animal Royale Removes PlayStation Plus Requirements

Modus Games has made it a bit easier to play Super Animal Royale on PlayStation now as they have removed the PlayStation Plus requirement. The Pixile Studios developed title has been getting some pretty rave reviews since it came out, both for being simplistic and fun and giving a little bit of life back to a genre that at one point seemed to be an inclusion in every game on the market. But one of the big things the devs have been pushing is to make the game accessible to all who want to play it on multiple platforms. So recently, in an effort to get more people playing on PlayStation, they removed the requirement for you to have a subscription to use Sony's online system and gave PS4 and PS5 players a special pack of content. Now all you need is internet access to jump into the game.

It's a fight for furvival! Super Animal Royale is a 64-player, frenetic, top-down 2D battle royale where murderous animals fight tooth, claw, and machine gun across an abandoned safari park. Collect and customize your favorite critters and weapons, then put them to work in solo matches or team up as a squad of up to four players! Survival of the Fittest: Scavenge a variety of powerful weapons, armor and items to become the apex predator in intense 64-player online matches.

Scavenge a variety of powerful weapons, armor and items to become the apex predator in intense 64-player online matches. The Superest World: Explore a massive, beautifully illustrated 2D island and discover its hidden lore, by chatting with its inhabitants and scouring its rich environments for clues.

Explore a massive, beautifully illustrated 2D island and discover its hidden lore, by chatting with its inhabitants and scouring its rich environments for clues. Different Stripes for Different Fights: Collect hundreds of animal breeds and customize them with thousands of cosmetic items, weapons, outfits, and even umbrellas!

Collect hundreds of animal breeds and customize them with thousands of cosmetic items, weapons, outfits, and even umbrellas! Evolving Events & Updates: Enjoy an endless stampede of new content, including seasonal outfits, animals, and weapons to collect.

Enjoy an endless stampede of new content, including seasonal outfits, animals, and weapons to collect. The Fast and the Furriest: Flatten your foes while rolling dirty in a Hamster Ball, or mount a Giant Emu and peck your way to the promised land.