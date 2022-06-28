Super Animal Royale Season 4 Launches On Facebook Gaming

Modus Games and Pixile Studios have officially launched Season 4 of Super Animal Royale as the game has not been released onto Facebook Gaming. The team focused a lot more on promoting the game being on the new platform than anything else, but what we do know is that the latest season has a number of new updates alongside a MOBA-style mole boss, which has been added to the mix of the game's revamped team-based flag control mode, S.A.W. vs Rebellion. You can check out the latest trailer for the season down below.

Super Animal Royale is a free-to-play top-down multiplayer battle royale for up to 64 players. Players select their favorite Super Animal from a menu of foxes, pandas, kitty cats and other bloodthirsty beasts before the match begins. Then, players parachute into the ruins of an ill-fated safari park and battle to the death in a lethal barrage of bullets, explosives and hamster balls. Cut tall grass and loot abandoned structures in search of the guns, Super Powerups and health juice you'll need to survive, and watch out for the poisonous Skunk Gas, slowly seeping in from the edges of the map.

Super Animal Royale features carefully balanced run and gun gameplay combined with an intuitive fog of war system that restricts a player's view to line of sight, allowing for sneaky, strategic play. Whether predator or prey, only one animal can reach the top of the food chain, and with guns in their paws, it's anyone's guess which one it'll be. Super Animal Royale, which has now surpassed 7 million players, has a ton in store for its fourth season. Here are the highlights: