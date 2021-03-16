Super Bomberman R Online Is Headed To PC & Consoles

Konami announced today that they will be bringing Super Bomberman R Online to PC as well as both Xbox, Switch, and PlayStation consoles. The game originally launched onto Google Stadia last year as one of the platform's first exclusives from a major studio, giving players the full Bomberman experience with a ton of content. Now the game will be coming to every other platform (with backward compatibility for next-gen consoles) as a free-to-play download exclusive. The two missing elements to this news are that they didn't give us a proper release date beyond "soon", and there's no word as to whether the game will have cross-play now that it's basically going to be everywhere. This would be a really awesome feature considering the word "Online" is sitting in the title. Hopefully, we get clarification on that before the game releases.

As Bomberman returns with the gameplay that has made the franchise a party game classic – blast through battlefields, find hidden power-ups and use them to blow away foes, the action in Super Bomberman R Online erupts to new-heights with the "Battle 64" mode. Delivering the ultimate battle royale experience, up to 64 players are spread across 16 starting battlefields. As levels are cleared and players are whittled down, the number of battlefields continue to shrink until the ultimate final battle to be the last bomber standing. Super Bomberman R Online brings more than 100 customizable feature combinations, including numerous costumes, accessories and for the first time, bomb skins – affecting both the bomb and the blast itself. Players can further discern themselves from the rest with the optional Premium Pack (SRP $9.99 USD), giving access to 14 additional bomber characters that pay homage to classic Konami IP's such as Gradius, Silent Hill, Castlevania and more! While anyone in the world can jump into a "Battle 64" room, the Premium Pack allows players to create their own private Room Match with rulesets that include "Battle 64" mode, "Standard" mode with up to 16 players or "Grand Prix". Grand Prix divides players into two teams of up 3v3 to compete in earning points with the highest point total after the two battle rounds wins.