Super Genesis Festival Returns to Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis

The holidays arrive in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis as the Super Genesis Festival '25 will launch in early December

Article Summary Super Genesis Festival '25 launches December 3 in Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis with festive events.

Enjoy new limited-time quests, event-exclusive rappies, themed rewards, and creative space items.

Extra Duel: Planetfall Strike receives Stages 7 and 8, plus new challenging bosses and upgrades.

Unlock powerful Legend.3 weapons, Mission Pass Season 51, and debuting 14-star Arche weapon series.

SEGA is closing out 2025 in style on Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis, as the team will launch the Super Genesis Festival '25 this week. Starting on December 3, the massive end-of-year event will kick off in the game, bringing so much content and a new Mission Pass, as they look ahead to 2026. We have the full rundown below, as well as the most recent NGS Headline Wave livestream, as we'll see it all arrive this Wednesday.

Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis – Super Genesis Festival '25

The Super Genesis Festival '25 Seasonal Event will begin on December 3rd. During this period, Central City will be decking the halls in Christmas decor and the Region Mags will also adopt a festive appearance. A new type of Rappy, Raguo Rappy and Raguo Great Rappy, will also be joining the festivities and appearing around Halpha. The navigator for this Seasonal Event will be Xitre, looking holly and jolly in a Santa-themed outfit! Peppy Rappy will also appear, having caught wind of the new Rappies in town.

In the Seasonal Points Exchange Shop, players will find goodies including the Buche de Noël and Holiday Gift B Build Parts as well as the Deser Sword Accessory, which is modeled after an enemy weapon. Powerful Augment Capsules, Tech Arts Customization items, and Equipment Upgrade items are also in the lineup, as well as Scratch Tickets for the Super Genesis Festival '25 SP Scratch, which will be running simultaneously.

In the Super Genesis Festival '25 SP Scratch lineup, players will find Weapon Camo, including Klauz Almati, Yasminokov Blendage, and Holiday Asorti. In addition, the Limited-time Exchange Shop, a holiday season staple, will be running this year again. Some hard-to-obtain items are in the lineup, so don't miss out! Players will need Super Genesis Festival '25Exchange Tickets to use this exchange, which can be obtained through Limited-time Task rewards, so complete the tasks and save them up!

Extra Duel: Planetfall Strike Stages 7 and 8

Starting December 9th, Stages 7 and 8 will be added to Extra Duel: Planetfall Strike. Zelvin awaits in Stage 7 while Ringwedge will be the opponent in Stage 8. New boss enemies High Zelvin and High Ringwedge will also appear to wreak havoc. Complete Rank 5 to get the accessories Vael Ring and Ringwedge Foot Rings, modeled after parts of these enemies. Title Tasks will also be added alongside these stages. Complete them to earn N-Master Cubes.

"Luther, Emergent Created Conqueror" Limited-time Urgent Quest

Starting December 17th, a new Limited-time Urgent Quest in Kvaris called "Luther, Emergent Created Conqueror" will be available. In this quest, up to 8 ARKS Defenders can take on the new Dark Falz-class Ruinus enemy Ruine Luther. Ruine Luther is the revived Ruinus form of Dark Falz Luther, who originally appeared in PSO2. It strikes with a variety of time-warping attacks.

New Limited-time Tasks will also be added alongside this Limited-time Urgent Quest. Complete these Tasks to earn Reward Box Medal – Luther. Additionally, the new 14-star Rarity Arche weapon series will make its debut. The Arche series consists of weapons that originally appeared in PSO, now in NGS specs. Their defining feature is that, while PP consumption is increased, maximum PP also increases in proportion to the PP spent. When maximum PP exceeds a certain value, players can gain multiple effects such as increased Photon Blast gauge accumulation during attacks, HP recovery upon Photon Blast activation, and reduced Photon Blast cooldown time. Players can grab the Arche series from the Limited-time Urgent Quest: Luther, Emergent Created Conqueror, and we're planning to also make it available elsewhere in future updates.

Leciel Combat Analysis Zone Survey Update

A new gameplay element is being added to Leciel Combat Analysis Zone Survey. Enemy levels will get a boost, a new sector will be added, and Ruine Ragne, Ruine D Hyunal, Ruine Angele, and Ruine Ringahda will appear as boss enemies. A Limited-time Task will be added in conjunction with this update to Leciel Exploration. Complete it to receive Super Genesis Festival '25 SP Scratch Tickets. Additionally, Rank 3 has been added to the Kvaris Trigger Quest, Drill: Remnants of Ambition, with an Enemy Level of 110. With this Enemy Level increase comes updated rewards!

New Legend 3 Weapons

Three weapon series can now be upgraded into Legend.3 weapons: the 12-star Rarity Twaalv series, the Legend.1 Legendios series, and the Legend.2 Leyend series. After upgrading, weapons will enjoy not just boosted stats, but improved Potentials as well. One of the required upgrade materials, Improve Cubes, can be obtained from Leciel Exploration: Leciel Combat Analysis Zone Survey after the update, as well as from future update content. The 12-star Rarity Twaalv AT series will also be debuting alongside these Legend.3 weapons. This series can be obtained pre-enhanced to +100 through the Exchange for Super Genesis Festival '25 Exchange Tickets with the Seasonal Event ARKS Phenomenologist. Although these weapons boast the same capabilities as the 12-star Rarity Twaalv series, they cannot be used as Material Items and cannot be sold in the Personal Shop. And just like the Twaalv series, the Twaalv AT series can also be upgraded into Legend.3 weapons using Improve Cubes. Additonally, new Build Parts have been added for Creative Spaces, including Build Parts of the Big Bear Doll and Rappy Cushion featured in previously released Emotes. Use them to spice up the Creative and Alliance Spaces!

Mission Pass NGS Season 51

Mission Pass NGS Season 51 is also on the way. In addition to Stamps and accessories, the lineup features valuable items such as Personal Shop Use (3 Days) and SG Scratch Ticket Prize Slips, as in previous releases. It also includes accessories such as the Jagdfell armor accessory from PSO2, as well as new accessories like the Rappy Tote Bag and Rappy Hairpin. Additionally, a color variant of the Motion Change item Glide: Snow Tube will be available. In Creative Space, new musical instrument Build Parts such as a Taiko and Shamisen will be introduced.

New Limited-time Quests

The new Limited-time Quest: An Invitation From Benefan arrives soon. This quest is an upgraded version of A Gift From Benefan, with new enemies, higher enemy levels, and a new area added in. Clear all the Trials within the quest to receive a gift from Benefan. There will also be Limited-time Tasks and Title Tasks for this Limited-time Quest. Complete these Tasks to earn Titles and Super Genesis Festival '25 SP Scratch Tickets. The new Augment: C/Argant Gladia Soul can now be made at the Item Lab using Augment Capsule Exchange Enhancement Materials. Players will need the new Augment C/Bracendia as well as C/Gran Gladia Soul and C/Majis Gladia Soul. C/Bracendia will be available in the Limited-time Quest: An Invitation From Benefan, and more chances to snag it will be added in future updates.

The new Limited-time Quest: Happy Sunrise! is coming to brighten up the NGS experience! This 8-player co-op quest is set in Halphana Plains, where a New Year's theme comes to the fore as players progress through the quest. Gameplay elements have been placed along the way, so use them to your advantage in battle. The final area has a Raguo Great Rappy players can rag on for prizes. This quest also drops limited-edition Line Strike Cards with holiday illustrations of Quna, Mother, Annette, and Akhtal that aren't available anywhere else! There will also be Limited-time Tasks and Title Tasks for this Limited-time Quest. Complete these Tasks to earn Titles and Super Genesis Festival '25 SP Scratch Tickets.

