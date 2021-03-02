Super Mario 3D World Becomes The Next Tetris 99 Maximus Cup

Tetris 99 has a new Maximus Cup coming up and this time around it's centered around Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. One of the last parting items for Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary, before they wrap it up and move onto other titles, starts with this new event that will kick off on March 4th. As usual with these cups, you'll have the weekend to battle against everyone else on Nintendo Switch Online to be one of the top 99 players during a specific period in time. If you manage to get into the top rankings for it, you'll get event points and unlock a theme and other additions for the game centered around the Mario title. You can check out more detail below as it will start this Thursday.

The Tetris 99 20th Maximus Cup event runs from 11 p.m. PT on March 4 to 10:59 p.m. PT on March 8. To participate, Nintendo Switch Online members just need to play the Tetris 99 online mode during the event period. Players will earn event points based on their placement in each match. Once players have accumulated a total of 100 event points, a new theme will unlock, featuring background art, music and Tetrimino designs inspired by Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. Nintendo Switch Online members can also enjoy online play and the Save Data Cloud feature in a large selection of compatible games, along with access to 99 classic NES and Super NES games, a smartphone app that enhances features of supported games, and the competitive online battle game Super Mario Bros. 35, playable through March 31, 2021. Compete with other players to emerge as the last Mario standing. Keep an eye out for regularly held Special Battles in which you can challenge other players in a set order of courses and special conditions.