Super Mario Party Jamboree Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Nintendo decided to show off more of Super Mario Party Jamboree this morning as we got a new gameplay trailer to show off highlights

Nintendo has released the first gameplay trailer for Super Mario Party Jamboree, giving players a better look at the changes and games to come. The trailer gives you a good five minutes worth of footage showing all of the new modes, the new boards you'll play on, new characters, a ton of new minigames, and other fun additions to the game that will change how the series moves forward. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be out on October 17, 2024.

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Ready for a jam-packed blast? Learn about some of the ways you can party in the newest entry in the Mario Party series, including boards, minigames, local and online multiplayer modes, and so much more! Jam-packed with fun, Super Mario Party Jamboree features over 110 minigames, 22 playable characters (including newcomers to the series, Pauline and Ninji), and more ways to play than ever before.

Mario Party Mode – Travel to a tropical party paradise and play your way across a total of 7 distinct boards with friends, including the brand-new Goomba Lagoon and Rainbow Galleria boards! Plus, Super Mario Party Jamboree includes two returning favorites: Mario's Rainbow Castle from Mario Party and Western Land from Mario Party 2. Hit the Dice Block and you may come across a Jamboree Buddy along the way – characters who unlock game-changing abilities, from copying opponents' items to launching you across the board.

Explore an assortment of minigames in this mode, like daily challenges and 2 vs. 2 matches. New Motion Control Modes – Grab your Joy-Con controllers and fly through the air in Paratroopa Flight School; move your way through Toad's Item Factory, and cook to the beat with Rhythm Kitchen.

New Multiplayer Online Modes – Join the 20-player race to finish first in Koopathlon, where you'll collect coins during minigames to advance through a giant racecourse. Or take on Imposter Bowser in Bowser Kaboom Squad, a cooperative battle for up to 8 players.

