Super Mario Party Jamboree Releases Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV is available now for those who own the latest console

Super Mario Party Jamboree launches for Nintendo Switch 2 with exclusive new features and content.

Seven party boards and over 100 minigames, more than any previous Mario Party title, await players.

Multiplayer upgrades include camera-based Mario Party Mode and 20-player online Koopathlon races.

Try new modes like Tag-Team, Frenzy Rules, Bowser Live, and Carnival Coaster with updated controls.

Nintendo dropped an update this week for Super Mario Party Jamboree, as players can get the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV for the new console. This is basically an updated version of the title that gives players access to new options, so new games, being able to broadcast the game live, work with friends as a group, and more. We have the details here as the game is available for Switch 2 right now.

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Jamboree TV

From running through merry-go-rounds to motion-control minigolf, this jamboree is jam-packed with more minigames than any Mario Party game to date. With seven boards in all, you can go with the flow in Goomba Lagoon, search the mall for stars in Rainbow Galleria, or revisit the classics of Western Land and Mario's Rainbow Castle. Race across the party board in Koopathlon, a series-first 20-player online competition to see who can rack up the highest scores in minigames like the fast-paced Lane Change. The higher your score in each round, the faster you'll get to the goal. Throw an even bigger bash with a smorgasbord of new features and gameplay modes, including:

Mario Party Mode: With CameraPlay, you and up to three friends can appear in Mario Party Mode using a compatible USB camera 1 . See each other's reactions in-game and in real time!

With CameraPlay, you and up to three friends can appear in Mario Party Mode using a compatible USB camera . See each other's reactions in-game and in real time! Tag-Team Rules: Work in teams of two to collect coins and Stars. Use the new Together Dice item that only appears in this ruleset to warp your teammate to your location, doubling the dice you'll roll and even the Stars you'll gain.

Work in teams of two to collect coins and Stars. Use the new Together Dice item that only appears in this ruleset to warp your teammate to your location, doubling the dice you'll roll and even the Stars you'll gain. Frenzy Rules: Each player will start with 50 coins, a Star and a Double Dice item. Challenge other players to a duel right from the start to put yourself in the lead. There's only five turns to collect the most Stars!

Each player will start with 50 coins, a Star and a Double Dice item. Challenge other players to a duel right from the start to put yourself in the lead. There's only five turns to collect the most Stars! Bowser Live: Take your place on Bowser's stage using a compatible camera, where two teams will compete in a variety of minigames controlled by sound and movement 2 . If you're playing without a camera, Bowser will have you participate in minigames that make use of the Nintendo Switch 2 system's built-in microphone.

Take your place on Bowser's stage using a compatible camera, where two teams will compete in a variety of minigames controlled by sound and movement . If you're playing without a camera, Bowser will have you participate in minigames that make use of the Nintendo Switch 2 system's built-in microphone. Carnival Coaster: Climb aboard the Carnival Coaster, where the Joy-Con 2 controller's HD rumble 2 lets you feel every dip and bump of five different coasters, each with their own level of difficulty. Use mouse controls to knock down the enemies on your path and work together in minigames along the way.

