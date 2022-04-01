Super Mega Zero Will Launch For PC & Switch In Late April

Rogue Games revealed this week that they will finally be releasing Super Mega Zero for PC and the Nintendo Switch later this month. If you've ever been a fan of old-school arcade games or retro titles from the '80s that had a ton of glitches in them, then this is the one for you. You will be playing as a "0" in the coding of an arcade game who is looking for his one true love, who has been swallowed up by the code. Of course, you know, this means war, as you will travel through the coding of the game using assets and other resources within the programming to rage war against the main villain, the Kill Screen.

This is basically just a ton of retro fun with a hefty mix of platforming, shooter, and more genres mixed into a single title. Everything here is aimed at going back to a particular time in gaming with modern mechanics that make all of it super fun. You can check out more about the game down below including the latest trailer, as it will be released on PC via Steam and the Epic Games store, as well as the Nintendo Switch, on April 21st, 2022.

Miss Undefined has been whisked away by the dastardly villain Kill Screen, and it's up to one Zero to upgrade to Hero and go where no video game character has before: to defeat the Kill Screen in Super Mega Zero. Grab an upgrade and watch Zero switch forms to go from precision platforming to the more puzzle-like action, to Shoot' em Up gameplay. Challenge over 100 handcrafted levels with a mix of platforming, puzzles, and shoot 'em up gameplay.

Arcade esthetics that brings you back to the 80s.

A banger chiptune soundtrack.

Collectable Pi:s (aka the tastiest number).