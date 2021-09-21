Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Will Release A Vinyl Soundtrack

SEGA has partnered up with iam8bit to released a brand new vinyl soundtrack for their upcoming game Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. This will be a two-LP collection containing 23 tracks of the most famous music from the franchise over the years, as well as new tracks from the upcoming game. The soundtrack will have different music from composers Hidenori Shoji and Saori Yoshida, as well as others who contributed to the franchise. There will be two versions of this album made, both with a peelable sticker on the front. The first being the Open Edition pressed on banana-yellow vinyl, with randomly distributed Bruised Banana variants, for $40. The other will be a Limited Edition pressed on two-toned vinyl, designed to look like the monkey balls themselves, and will be limited to 1,000 pressings at $50. Both editions are now available for pre-order on iam8bit's website and will be shipped in in Q2 2022.

Way back in 2001, we witnessed monkey mayhem unfurl, by way of a topsy-turvy gameplay mechanic that probably sounded pretty wacky on paper. Super Monkey Ball was totally bizarre and absolutely delightful then — and now, here we are 20 years later, writing about it in a product description. However, for as much love as the characters and the world receive, the unsung gem of this series is its music, which has never been better than in this incarnation, supremely titled, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania. It's an evolution of the catchy tunes from the OG version, presented here as dancy, trancy, lovely and chill tracks that are incredibly enjoyable to absorb on a lazy Saturday afternoon. In all honesty, we wouldn't be surprised if a few of these ditties snuck into an Electric Daisy Carnival set — they're that delectably bouncy. iam8bit couldn't be happier to present this collection, in collaboration with SEGA Music, presented with a nod to Andy Warhol's legendary Velvet Underground album design and done up here with cheeky luster by fellow superstars, Little Friends of Printmaking. And yes, the banana is a static cling that actually peels off the album! So cool!