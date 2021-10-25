Super Robot Wars 30 Reveals First DLC Pack For This Week

Bandai Namco will be releasing Super Robot Wars 30 on Steam this week, and we already know what the first DLC pack will be. The primary game itself is being released on October 27th, this Wednesday, giving everyone a chance to play it as-is. And then, in a very odd maneuver, they're releasing their first DLC pack the next day on October 28th. The DLC 1 package will be including nine additional playable units from four popular anime franchises: Mobile Suit Gundam Char's Counterattack Beltorchika's Children, Super Electromagnetic Machine Voltes V, the Sakura Wars series, and the Super Robot Wars OG series. What's more, there are several more packs on the way with even more additions from different series. We have the rundown at the trailer for the DLC below.

Super Robot Wars 30 DLC 1 Package Hi-Nu Gundam – Mobile Suit Gundam Char's Counterattack Beltorchika's Children

Voltes V – Super Electromagnetic Machine Voltes V

Electromagnetic Machine Voltes V Type-2 Kobu Sakura – Sakura Wars Series

Type-2 Kobu Ogami – Sakura Wars Series

Kobu F2 Erica – Sakura Wars Series

STAR V (Rodeo STAR) – Sakura Wars Series

STAR V (Fujiyama STAR) – Sakura Wars Series

RyuKoOh – Super Robot Wars OG Series

Wars OG Series KoRyuOh – Super Robot Wars OG Series

30 years on, the battle for our world's future continues. Super Robot Wars 30 is a tactical RPG that brings characters and robots from a variety of mecha anime together to battle their mutual foes. Players follow characters through adventure and battle. Take control of giant robots on a battle map, commanding them to defeat their enemies. The battle switches between ally and enemy phases. Once the player has moved and attacked with their robots, the enemy takes their turn. When all enemies have been defeated, the game proceeds to an Intermission. During Intermission, the player can use resources earned in battle to train pilots, upgrade robots, and earn bonuses for their army. They then can proceed to the next chapter of the adventure. In Super Robot Wars 30, players can enjoy a unique experience that combines all-star mecha series crossovers, action-packed attack animations, and the chance to upgrade your favorite machines and pilots.

