Super Robot Wars Y Confirmed For Late August Release

All hell breaks loose with so many mechanized franchises, as Super Robot Wars Y will be released on PC and consoles this August

Article Summary Super Robot Wars Y confirmed for August release on PC and consoles.

Experience epic mechanized anime battles in this tactical RPG.

New Assist Link system brings sidekick characters into action.

Featuring series like Mobile Suit Gundam, Code Geass, and more.

Bandai Namco has confirmed the release date for Super Robot Wars Y, as the super IP collision of mechanized battles will be out this August. If you haven't checked out the series before, this is a grid-based tactical combat RPG title that brings together hundreds of units and pilots from a couple of dozen anime franchises under a single banner, as they battle it out to see who is the best of the best. The latest incarnation will be out on August 28, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. Enjoy the latest trailer while we wait out the next few months.

Super Robot Wars Y

Super Robot Wars is a grid-based tactical combat RPG that brings units and pilots from a variety of anime together to battle their mutual foes. Place your units strategically and command them to defeat your enemies! Upgrade your units and train your pilots with credits and resources you earn after every mission. Super Robot Wars Y introduces the new Assist Link system, which brings your favorite sidekick characters into action, allowing them to participate in missions and enhance their abilities and effects. Strengthen your heroes to overcome the next challenge! Enjoy the impossible epic battles where units and pilots from all the series clash together! Embark on a journey into lore-rich, new saga of Super Robot Wars!

Featured Series

Reideen the Brave

COMBATTLER V

Aura Battler Dunbine

New Story of AURA BATTLER Dunbine

Heavy Metal L-Gaim

Mobile Suit Z Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam Char's Counterattack

M-MSV

Mobile Fighter G Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny

Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury Season 1

Mazinkaiser VS the Great General of Darkness

Getter Robo Arc

Majestic Prince

MACROSS Delta

Macross Delta: Passionate Walküre

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion III Glorification

Code Geass Lelouch of the Re;surrection

Godzilla Singular Point

SSSS.DYNAZENON

