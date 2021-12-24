Super Saiyan God Trunks Arrives In Dragon Ball Super's New Set

Bandai has started to show off cards from the next official The Dragon Ball Super Card Game expansion. The March 2022 set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. As Dragon Ball Super Card Game debuts artwork from this upcoming set, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into the upcoming cards from a collector's perspective.

Man, that's such a crazy design. One of the most fun aspects of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game is seeing characters that will likely never hit certain levels in the anime and manga (the canon ones, anyway) obtain those levels here in the DBSCG. This depiction of Super Saiyan God Trunks is actually Trunks Xeno, an alternate universe version of Trunks depicted in Super Dragon Ball Heroes. The promotional storyline sees Trunks obtain Super Saiyan God leading up to his battle with Mechikabura. The anime has never been dubbed or released at all in the United States, so these cards offer many their first glimpse at Trunks with this incredible new transformation. One of the strengths of Super Saiyan God's design is how it keeps the texture of the hair the same, which gives Trunks this unique look rather than having him appear as a Super Saiyan with red hair. There are multiple cards in this set featuring Super Saiyan God Trunks and I can't wait to collect them all.

Stay tuned for more previews of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods. You can follow this series by clicking the Realm of the Gods tag right here.