Surgeon Simulator 2 Finally Stops Being Exclusive In September

Finally, after a long wait, Bossa Studios will be releasing Surgeon Simulator 2 onto other PC platforms after being exclusive. If you recall, the game was originally released as an Epic Games Store exclusive back when they were signing games to be exclusive like crazy. This version will be called Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas and will officially launch on September 2nd, 2021 via Steam, Windows Store, and Xbox Store. As you might suspect, this version of the game will have all of the updates and DLC content added to it that have been released since the initial game came out. For now, you can read more about this version's release as we wait to see a trailer and find out what else will be included.

The ultimate edition of the hit physics-based surgery simulator will launch with a year's worth of updates and brand-new features. This includes a greater selection of user-generated maps, optimizations, and revamped character models for the Bossa Labs Medical Facility Team – meaning Bob, Milo, Penny, Kamal and Heather look better than ever! On top of the four-player story campaign, the beloved competitive mode will also return, allowing up to four players to challenge each other and perform incredibly inaccurate surgery with hilarious results. Optimized for Xbox Series X|S consoles, Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas will feature 4k graphics and 60 FPS. It will also be compatible with Xbox Smart Delivery, meaning the best version of the game is automatically delivered to your console regardless of generation. "We're really delighted to bring Access All Areas to a whole new audience of budding surgeons," commented Sylvain Cornillon, Executive Producer on Surgeon Simulator 2. "The team has taken everything we've learned from launch to create the most hilarious, ridiculous surgery simulator we can imagine. We have a lot of surprises in store, stay tuned for more."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas – Xbox Announce (https://youtu.be/cjW3BBQTyRQ)