Surreal Horror Game The Chant Set To Be Released Later This Year

Prime Matter and developer Brass Token decided to reveal a brand new horror game on the way for later this year as we got a good look at The Chant. The trailer feels like something out of a horror film as you play a character who has joined a weekend retreat to "find themselves" and ultimately discovered that not only was this site home to a different group who had been here in the '70s, but like all groups in the woods, they came to a tragic end. You'll be putting the pieces of it all together while apparently trying not to fall into the same trap. Enjoy the trailer and info below as the game is currently being set up to come out this Fall.

Peace, tranquility and enlightenment on an idyllic remote island – what more could you possibly want? Set at a spiritual retreat on a remote island, The Chant has you trying to survive encountering a host of ethereal terrors unleashed after a ritual chant goes horribly awry and opens a portal to a nightmare dimension named The Gloom. Take a deep, calming breath before setting foot on The Chant's tranquil remote island. Then hold that breath for as long as you can, so that the manifestation of your deepest personal fears doesn't find you cowering just out of sight. This dimension feeds off negative energy, driving you and the others mad by preying on anxieties and fears, manifesting them as interdimensional creatures. The Chant takes you on a journey of psychedelic horror the likes of which has never been experienced before. But all is not as lost as it seems. By unravelling the mysteries of a 1970s new age cult while strengthening your mind, body and spirit, you can reverse the effects of the chant and avoid being trapped in The Gloom forever.