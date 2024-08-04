Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Deadbolt Interactive, Perp Games, Pneumata

Survival Horror Game Pneumata Receives New Release Date

Pneumata has a brand-new release date and trailer out for people to see, as the game will arrive later this month on Steam

Explore Clover Hill as a detective uncovering the island's mysteries and your own fragmented memories.

Survive the horrors by scavenging for limited weapons and supplies while evading unpredictable enemies.

Engage in psychological and cosmic horror, solving gruesome murders in a gritty apartment setting.

Indie game developer Deadbolt Interactive and publisher Perp Games have officially given their new survival horror title, Pneumata, a release date. The game has been teased for a hot minute now as the game will have you exploring an island where it seems all of the residents have gone missing throughout the hallways of Clover Hill. As a detective, it will be up to you to help uncover the truth, which is stored within your own set of fragmented memories that you'll have to recover. Will you be able to figure out what sinister plans are afoot or succumb to the horrors that lurk in the shadows? Enjoy the trailer as the game will be out on Steam on August 20.

Pneumata

Something happened on that island that your mind is protecting you from. Your memories are fractured and fleeting, but nonetheless, one thing is true: Someone or something killed Jamie. One by one, the residents of Clover Hill are either missing or being found in pieces. Delve through the apartment complex, search for clues, and do everything you can to survive long enough to find the truth. You might just find more than what you were looking for. As you battle the horrors within not just the complex but also your own mind, these killings might be the key to your missing memories.

Psychological and cosmic horror that makes you question what's real and what's not; the line between reality and alternate worlds begins to blur.

True survival horror: scavenge for weapons and supplies in limited quantities and run/hide to survive by any means necessary.

Examine crime scenes and piece together clues and evidence in order to solve a series of gruesome murders.

Explore a realistic and gritty apartment building and discover hidden areas and pathways in your search for the truth.

Diverse AI: fight or hide against entities that are unpredictable and use your environment to create distractions.

Gruesome horror around every corner and an unending feeling of tension and helplessness as you explore deeper into the complex

