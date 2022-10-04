Survival-Sandbox Game Honeycomb Coming In Q4 2023

Indie developer and publisher Frozen Way announced their next video game called Honeycomb will be arriving next year. The game was actually formally announced last year, but at the time, we didn't get to see much of it as it was still heavy in development. Now we know the game will be released in 2023 for PC, but we won't be seeing it until sometime in Q4. You can check out more details about the game below, along with the latest trailer for the game showing off more of what they've been working on.

"Honeycomb is a first-person, open-world, survival-sandbox game where players are able to become true bioengineers. You will be sent on an expedition to the magnificent yet dangerous world of the planet Sota7. In order to survive, you will have to gather resources, expand your base, and most importantly, use various bioengineering skills to crossbreed local flora and fauna. In the future, you will be able to explore the remarkable lands of Sota7 alone or with a companion as the developers plan on adding a cooperation mode.

Explore The Unknown: vast, vibrant, and diverse biomes with otherwordly plants and animals await explorers.

vast, vibrant, and diverse biomes with otherwordly plants and animals await explorers. Science Is An Art – awaken your inner bioengineer and experiment with different plants and animals.

awaken your inner bioengineer and experiment with different plants and animals. Push Yourself To The Limit – remember that Sota7 is a dangerous place. Will you risk uncovering its secrets? The choice is yours, explorer.

remember that Sota7 is a dangerous place. Will you risk uncovering its secrets? The choice is yours, explorer. Gather, Build, Survive, Repeat – to survive and conduct the experiments, you'll have to first build your base. Players who aren't keen builders can utilize the planning mode, which will do the job for them.

to survive and conduct the experiments, you'll have to first build your base. Players who aren't keen builders can utilize the planning mode, which will do the job for them. Have Fun Together – an exploration of such an enormous and vigorous world might be overwhelming. That's why we're bringing you a cooperation mode, so you can uncover the riches that lie ahead with your friend."