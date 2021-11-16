Surviving The Aftermath Has Officially Launched Version 1.0

It's been a long road in Early Access, but finally, Paradox Interactive has fully released Surviving The Aftermath with Version 1.0. Everything you love about the game has been refined and cleaned up with new content and fixes. We have more info on everything you can expect from this current version of the game for you here along with a trailer that shows off everything in its current form.

Restore civilization to the end of the world as you build your colony. Explore, trade, develop, and expand into a new world full of risk to reap the rewards. As the fearless leader of the colony, it is up to you to make the tough choices necessary to see your colonists through to a thriving dawn. Surviving The Aftermath launches alongside the Endgame content update, allowing players to uncover the secrets behind the world-ending event and prepare to survive another apocalypse . Build and Manage a Colony: Build and manage a colony of survivors after a world-ending event. Construct more than 130 buildings and survive a harsh world filled with danger. Stay prepared, a natural disaster or environmental catastrophe can doom an ill-equipped settlement.

Recruit and Manage Specialists: Recruit over 80 unique specialists, each with their own skills and motivations, to manage your colony's resources. Outfit your specialists with gear to defend the colony from attacking bandits and rampaging wildlife.

Explore a Procedurally Generated World: Send your specialists outside your colony and into a procedurally generated world. Meet rival colony leaders and trade resources or compete for survival. Specialists can set up outposts and gather materials, giving your colony an edge.

Make Tough Choices: Surviving the post-apocalypse means making impossible decisions. The colony's fate depends on your judgement, every choice can impact your colony's happiness and affect its future.

Discover the Truth: Specialists will stumble upon mysteries while exploring the world. Uncover secrets surrounding the apocalypse and prepare your colony for survival if it should happen again.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Surviving the Aftermath | 1.0 Release Trailer (https://youtu.be/pmJCtf893Fw)