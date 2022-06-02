Surviving The Aftermath Reveals First Major DLC With New Alliances

Paradox Interactive has revealed Surviving The Aftermath: New Alliances, marking the first major DLC for the post-apocalypse title. New Alliances brings in a number of improvements to the game as well as to your society, as they essentially make it appear as if you've started getting the world somewhat back on track instead of looking like a run-down shanty village filled with toxic ooze. The DLC will give you the power to form a post-apocalyptic federation, which is achieved by going out and uniting the societies in the Wasteland. Taking a small page from actual societal building, you will work with them to provide each other with safety and resources to form a common bond. The DLC will be released on June 16th for $15. You can check out more about it down below.

With Surviving The Aftermath: New Alliances, your actions now go beyond the confines of your settlement and can influence other societies in the Wasteland. New Alliances expands the World Map where beasts and bandits will react to your choices and can even take over strategic locations. Interacting with societies has become more impactful, allowing players to unite colonies under their banner. Uniting colonies requires players to maintain their reputation or risk creating more rivals to compete against. Specialists can go on covert missions and influence the world through sabotage, theft, espionage, and propaganda, but be mindful of the risks as failure will have devastating consequences. Stronger together: Meet varied societies and help them with their requests to earn their loyalty and improve your colony with more than 12 new buildings. Positive interactions with other societies increase your reputation. But fail to meet their expectations and you'll see them join your new rival, who will gain more control over the Wasteland.

