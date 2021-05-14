Swablu Community Day Box & Ticket: Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?

Swablu Community Day is happening tomorrow in Pokémon GO and will feature both a Community Day Box and a Special Research Ticket in the in-game shop. We have more information on the former but not quite a lot on the latter, but can we use past Community Days to determine if both are worth buying? Stay tuned for a full breakdown of the tasks and rewards for the Swablu Community Day Research when those are made public, but until then, let's take a look at what we know to determine if Niantic has historically given value to these items.

Is the Community Day box worth it in Pokémon GO? Here's what we know it will include, as announced in the blog:

There'll be a special one-time-purchase Community Day Box available for 1,280 PokéCoins, featuring 50 Ultra Balls, five Super Incubators, five Incense, and an Elite Fast TM.

All right, let's break down the individual cost of each of these items.

50 Ultra Balls: Free. You can get these by spinning Poké Stops. Yes, 50 is convenient and it's more generous than I'd generally expected Niantic to be but still… you can get these at no cost by grinding.

Free. You can get these by spinning Poké Stops. Yes, 50 is convenient and it's more generous than I'd generally expected Niantic to be but still… you can get these at no cost by grinding. Five Super Incubators: These are more expensive on their own, but a whopping sixteen of these can be purchased for 1480 coins in the Adventure Box along with additional items including four Incense. Even ignoring the value of the other items totally, the Adventure Box would put these at a value of under 100 coins each. This would put five at a value of 500 coins.

Five Incense: You can currently get eight Incense for 250 coins, putting five at a value of 156.25 coins.

You can currently get eight Incense for 250 coins, putting five at a value of 156.25 coins. Elite Fast TM: Niantic drastically overvalues these. These are given out for free at the end of GO Battle League seasons for those who hit rank, which we have three months to do. Other events have given these out for free. The boxes have been thought to essentially be the way to purchase one of these, but how many Elite Fast TMs does one need? I'm stacking them up right now. There's no real way to set a value to this as it isn't otherwise available in the story, but I don't believe this adds much if any value at all.

The individual value of these items ends up way, way, way under what Niantic charges in the Pokémon GO shop. To say you're better off with the Adventure Box is a drastic understatement. Do not buy.

For US$1 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Swablu Community Day–exclusive Special Research story, Cotton-Winged Bird.

Now, my personal advice is to stay tuned for our full breakdown of the tasks and rewards before buying this. For those looking to just get it out of the way, though, these Researches have historically offered between 8,000 and 13,000 Stardust along with a Rocket Radar, Poffin, and encounters. The Rocket Radar makes this worth the price for me, as one dollar isn't going to have as much of an impact as the cost of the box. (For example, the box costs 1,280 coins, and purchasing even 1,200 coins in the shop will cost $9.99 which makes the box seem even more ridiculous.) The ticket is a much, much more casual purchase than the box, so I'll end this one with a tentative "Buy… or, wait until the morning for our breakdown on the tasks and rewards."