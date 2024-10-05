Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Sword Art Online, Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream Releases New Launch Trailer

Checkout the officiallaunch trailer for Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream, as Bandai Namco has released the game this week.

Article Summary Experience new storylines as Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream launches worldwide.

Join Kirito and 21 characters from all Sword Art Online arcs in epic battles.

Engage in multiplayer co-op with 20 players in tactical battles across multiple worlds.

Explore the implications of intertwined worlds, with friends and foes uniting unexpectedly.

Bandai Namco released one last trailer this week for Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream, as the game has officially been released for PC and consoles. This is basically one last three-minute sizzle reel, revealing more about the game and its story, as well as seeing many of the characters in action ahead of you playing the game. Enjoy the trailer as the game is out now.

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream is an exciting new start as we depart from the 10th anniversary of the Sword Art Online game series! Galaxia, a new system allowing players to relive the past, has been added to ALfheim Online; however, Galaxia spins out of control, causing players from all over time and space to be displaced! To set the timeline back on track, Kirito must work with fallen friends…and foes. Each with their own specific role on the battlefield, 21 Sword Art Online characters from various arcs are gathered to fight. Team up with a total of 20 players from around the world in 1 of 5 parties comprised of four players each for multiplayer co-op action! True to the Sword Art Online series, join a raid party and prepare for a fight with high-difficulty bosses together! How you prepare for the fight is the key to victory!

Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream features a new original story where all Sword Art Online worlds collide, with out-of-the-box interactions between the different characters—enemies become allies, the dead become the undead, etc. What would happen if characters from separate Sword Art Online worlds and timelines collided? If a changed past is the difference between life and death, how far would someone go to ensure they get their second chance? Players get to experience various interactions from across the best of all arcs (S1-S4) within the game.

