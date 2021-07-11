Swords Of Gargantua Will Get An Expansion In August

Thirdverse revealed this week that they will be releasing a new expansion for Swords Of Gargantua, as players will explore Tesseract Abyss 2. Playing off the first expansion that did so well, this second one will be bringing in more enemies and a brand new story to explore as you'll be going up against Galossus. The expansion will be made available to everyone on August 5th, and based on what we're seeing, it appears this will be a free addition to the game. We got more info from the team for you here.

"We have a very active and deeply dedicated community, and through their direct feedback we created Tesseract Abyss 2, featuring more challenges and enemies than ever before. Additionally, we heard from players that one of the most attractive features of the game is our sword combat, so we really pushed ourselves to create the best sword combat system and overall gaming experience for our current players as well as newcomers to Swords Of Gargantua, and we can't wait to see how players respond when we launch in August,"said Masaru Ohnogi, Co-Founder and CBO of Thirdverse.

In the Tesseract Abyss 2 update, players will be faced with three new enemies – including a massive new foe, Galossus – while traversing through newly designed, more challenging and strategic battles that will put even the strongest warriors to the test. Tesseract Abyss puts players into the deepest layers of the 4D space known as the "Tesseract". By using weapons and coins earned by playing this mode, players (single or multiplayer) will be able to continue into the abyss, gradually becoming stronger through equipment and abilities.