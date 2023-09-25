Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Game Studio Inc., Synduality: Echo Of Ada

Synduality: Echo Of Ada Releases New Story Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Synduality: Echo Of Ada, as Bandai Namco have revealed more about the upcoming story for the game.

Bandai Namco released a new trailer this week for their upcoming game Synduality: Echo Of Ada, showing off more of the story to come. Developed by Game Studio Inc., the PvPvE shooter title has you playing as a group of Drifters as you will fight against xenomorphic creatures known as Enders, as well as other players' Drifters. You'll have to do a combination of fighting against the game and other players, while also utilizing your AI partner, Magus, to guide you through their collective journey. The latest trailer gives a few clues about the characters and this universe ahead, which you can check out below, as we're still waiting for a proper release date for the game.

"Synduality: Echo Of Ada takes place in 2222, years after a mysterious poisonous rain called "The Tears of the New Moon" wiped out most of humanity and birthed deformed creatures that now hunt the population. Amidst the calamity, humans build an underground haven named Amasia, where they discover and begin to collaborate with forms of artificial intelligence called Magus. In the game, players will step into the shoes of the Drifters, people who make a living collecting AO crystals, a rare resource available on Earth. In this quest, they must face xenomorphic creatures known as Enders, while counting on Magus, their AI partners, to guide them through their journey, help them in fights, and provide directions, hints, and warnings."

"All the while, they will be developing and strengthening the bond between the player and AI. Gameplay and combat in Synduality centers around Cradle Coffins, armed vehicles in which players can fully control and personalize, from appearance to weapon loadouts, to fit their own playstyle. Players can also join other Drifters online to either help them in their missions or hinder their progress by fighting to loot their precious resources."

