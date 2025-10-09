Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kluge Interactive, Synth Riders: Overdrive

Synth Riders: Overdrive Announced For Nintendo Switch

Synth Riders: Overdrive, a complete version of the original game, will be coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime before year's end

Article Summary Synth Riders: Overdrive launches on Nintendo Switch with all DLC and local 4-player multiplayer modes.

Experience a reimagined rhythm game built for handheld and TV play, complete with campaign and boss fight.

Soundtrack features tracks from Queen, Sia, Jack Harlow, and more, spanning synthwave to modern pop.

Customize your avatar, tackle three difficulty levels, and master exclusive new artist DLC packs.

Developer and publisher Kluge Interactive have announced that Synth Riders: Overdrive will be coming to the Nintendo Switch this year. Apparently, this is not a remake of the VR title, but instread, is a standalone title that provides players with an entirely new experience specific to the Switch. The game will come with several multiplayer modes, all of the DLC released so far, and multiple experience levels. No launch date was revealed, only the knowledge that it will be released in time for the holidays.

Synth Riders: Overdrive

Synth Riders: Overdrive is built from the ground up specifically for Nintendo Switch players. This all-new game introduces completely reimagined gameplay designed for handheld and TV play, featuring up to 4-player local multiplayer in both competitive versus and couch co-op modes. With up to 64 diverse tracks spanning synthwave to modern pop, plus a full campaign mode complete with an epic boss fight, Synth Riders: Overdrive offers an experience tailored to all skill levels with three difficulty settings ensuring everyone can jump in and play.

In Synth Riders: Overdrive, players become a Synth Rider in an adrenaline-fueled musical battleground where every beat matters. Race against time to stop the ruthless Xander from seizing control of the metropolis while smashing shapes, riding rails, and performing epic hoverboard air stunts with high precision and rhythm to an electrifying soundtrack. Additional well-known artists will be unveiled in the coming months.

The game features music tracks from renowned artists, including Jack Harlow, Queen, Sia, Charli XCX, David Guetta and One Republic, Artemas, Wham!, Dance with the Dead, Sunset Neon, and Starcadian, with each song offering unique challenges to master. Multiplayer Magic: Whether competing head-to-head in versus mode or working together in couch co-op, Synth Riders: Overdrive supports up to four players locally. Let the rhythm move you in whatever mode you choose!

Whether competing head-to-head in versus mode or working together in couch co-op, supports up to four players locally. Let the rhythm move you in whatever mode you choose! High-Stakes Story Mode: The fate of the city is in your hands! Race against time to stop ruthless AI from seizing control in this adrenaline-fueled musical battleground. Can you defeat XANDER?

The fate of the city is in your hands! Race against time to stop ruthless AI from seizing control in this adrenaline-fueled musical battleground. Can you defeat XANDER? Accessible Gameplay: With three difficulty levels, Synth Riders: Overdrive is easy to pick up and play, welcoming both rhythm game veterans and newcomers to join the beat.

With three difficulty levels, is easy to pick up and play, welcoming both rhythm game veterans and newcomers to join the beat. Customization Options: Players can ride the rails in style with three different avatars, plus various outfits and accessories to personalize their Synth Rider.

Players can ride the rails in style with three different avatars, plus various outfits and accessories to personalize their Synth Rider. The Party Doesn't Stop: Players can dive deeper with exclusive DLC artist packs featuring Gorillaz, Monster Cat, Synthwaves 3, and others bringing additional beats and movements to the experience.

