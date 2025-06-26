Posted in: Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged:

T-Pain & Jack In The Box Challenge Fortnite Players Tonight On Twitch

Do you think you have what it takes to beat T-Pain and Jack In The Box in Fortnite? They're challenging players tonight on Twitch

Article Summary T-Pain and Jack from Jack in the Box challenge Fortnite players live on Twitch tonight at 6pm PT.

Join custom "Jack Zone Wars" island using code 7887-7645-4635 for unique power-ups and fierce battles.

Win free Jack in the Box food or exclusive T-Pain gaming controllers by beating the duo in Fortnite.

Order a Munchie Meal via the Jack app to unlock special T-Pain weapon loadouts in Fortnite Creative.

Do you think you have what it takes to fight T-Pain and Jack from Jack in the Box in a game of Fortnite? They're giving you a chance to find out tonight. As part of the promotion for the release of his customized signature Munchie Meal and Fortnite debut on "Jack Zone Wars" this summer, the musician is looking to see if your skills are up to snuff with his and his special fast food mascot partner. Starting tonight at 6pm PT, T-Pain will go live on Twitch and will be taking on everyone who dares to join him on a customized island in Fortnite Creative. But the challenge isn't just for fun, there are prizes on the line, including some free food and customized Xbox controllers for those who manage to make it to the top of the heap. So if you're good enough, you can snag some freebies and say you beat a functional character and a rapper. We have more details below as you can use Island Code 7887-7645-4635 to explore the "Jack Zone Wars" island ahead of the event.

T-Pain & Jack Challenge All on Fortnite

"Jack Zone Wars" is Jack in the Box's Fortnite world, where T-Pain's transformed into an oversized digital deity controlling storm mechanics while Jack Box drops power-ups (aka extra powerful munchie meal items) from above. Players battle as shrunken fighters across T-Pain's massive gaming setup, where tacos heal you, cookies boost speed, and Tater-Melts deliver double damage.

Join the livestream featuring T-Pain and Jack Box from T-Pain's Atlanta home studio for a chance at free custom Jack in the Box x T-Pain gaming controllers (Xbox, PlayStation & PC versions), plus a free Munchie Meal if you beat T-Pain himself!

Purchase a Munchie Meal through the Jack app to unlock exclusive T-Pain weapon loadouts in Fortnite.

