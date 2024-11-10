Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pandasaurus Games | Tagged: Wizards Cup

Tabletop Game Wizards Cup Announced For February 2025

Pandasaurus Games as a new two-player title on the way as you'll take teams of magic users to fight each other in Wizards Cup

Tabletop publisher Pandasaurus Games has revealed a new game on the way next year as they showed off a new two-player title called Wizards Cup. This is a brand-new two-player card game in which you and a friend have teams of competing wizards having a duel. Using a combination of the cards you are given and strategy, you'll duke it out with various powers and abilities based on how you choose to have in your team and the powers they possess to fight with. The game doesn't have an official release date yet, only a window of February 2025 for now. We have more details on it below as we wait to learn more.

Wizards Cup

Wizards Cup invites players to a captivating duel of strategy and magical prowess in a world where Wizards from all elements—Fire, Water, Nature, and beyond—come together for the ultimate tournament. As a master strategist, each player selects and arranges a team of five Wizards to face their opponent's champions. With each duel, Wizards clash based on their unique powers, elemental strengths, and values, creating an unpredictable and immersive experience!

A round starts with each player randomly selecting 1 Wizard from their deck of 36 — these are set aside face up. Then they will secretly select 5 Wizards to complete their team, then program them in the order in which they will be played. At the beginning of each duel the top card of each player's deck will be revealed. A Wizard can win or lose their duel according to their Magic Power, their Element, or their Value. The loser gets discarded and a new Wizard is drawn. A player wins a Victory token when their opponent can no longer play a Wizard. Setup for the next duel and the first player to 2 Victory tokens wins!

