Tackle For Loss Confirmed For Early February Launch

Use your football skills to pay the bills outside the game, as Tackle For Loss will be released on PC via Steam next month

Article Summary Tackle For Loss launches on PC via Steam in February, blending football action with gritty crime storytelling.

Play as a former pro football player fighting through a criminal underworld to save his kidnapped daughter.

Features a fast, brutal combat system inspired by football's four-down rule—four tackles per level, no mistakes.

One-hit deaths keep gameplay tense and strategic, challenging players to plan and execute perfect runs.

Indie game developer and publisher Indifferent Penguin has confirmed the launch date for their latest football-action game, Tackle For Loss. The game has you playing as a former pro-football player who is now using everything he learned from the game to do work in the gritty underworld, all as part of your overall mission to save a loved one. But will you be able to do this before your own injuries pile up and put you on the shelf for good? Enjoy the latest trailer and info about the game here as it will launch on PC via Steam on February 5.

Tackle For Loss

Drawing inspiration from the likes of Hotline Miami and Taken, Tackle for Loss sees players take on the role of a former American football pro battling through a criminal underworld in order to rescue his kidnapped daughter. Bruised, broken, and haunted by concussions, players will have to use raw instinct and explosive strength to make it through the journey unscathed.

Tackle for Loss has a fast and brutal combat system inspired by American football's four-down rule: limited moves, no room for error, keep moving forward at all costs. With only four offensive actions available on each floor of these multi-story building stages, players will need to study the layout of the rooms ahead of them, plan their route, and then commit to the drive. Combat is built around a brutal twist on American football's four-down rule: you get four tackles – total – to clear each level. No button mashing. Just four perfectly placed tackles between you and the end zone. Sounds impossible? It kind of is.

Every character in the game, including the main protagonist, will die in one hit, making every floor a high-stakes puzzle of speed and accuracy. Rapid restarts allow players to immediately get back into the action, honing their strategy for the ultimate run.

