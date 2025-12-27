Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Games for Change Festival, New York City

2026 Games for Change Festival Confirmed For July Return

Opening details have been revealed for the 2026 Games for Change Festival while also taking submissions for multiple areas

Article Summary 2026 Games for Change Festival returns to NYC July 21-22, spotlighting play for social impact and innovation

Theme "Reimagining Play" explores how games and interactive media drive learning and community change

Speaker and award submissions are open to developers, educators, and innovators until February 2, 2026

Eleven G4C Awards categories, including Best Narrative and Game of the Year, honor industry excellence

Opening details for the 2026 Games for Change Festival have been revealed, along with more details of submissions they're currently taking. First up, the event will take place from July 21-22 at The Glasshouse in New York City, as the event enters its 23rd year of featuring new titles and different expanding aspects of the industry, including "new technologies, cultural shifts, and global challenges." The team is currently taking signps for speaks and awards submissions ahead of time, which we have more details for you to make submissions for.

2026 Games for Change Festival

Under this year's theme, "Reimagining Play," the Festival will explore how play has become a powerful form of self-expression and exploration, enabling people to envision better futures and test bold ideas. Once limited to traditional games, play is now an adaptive tool for learning, collaboration, innovation, and meaningful social impact across disciplines. The move to The Glasshouse reflects this evolution, giving G4C a flexible, immersive space to integrate play and intentional design throughout the Festival experience. The venue supports expanded programming, including new session formats designed to foster deeper engagement and hands-on learning.

G4C is now accepting speaker and award submissions. Developers, educators, researchers, and innovators are encouraged to submit speaker proposals that demonstrate how play drives learning, builds community, and creates pathways for social impact. New this year, submitters can propose their own session format that pushes the boundaries of how people learn, connect, or experience interactive storytelling and social impact. The Festival will also introduce a new, interactive Playtest Lab, giving creators the opportunity to gather feedback on early-stage work. These new formats join established session types, including Talks, Panels, Workshops, and Topic Tables.

Award submissions are open for games and immersive experiences that transcend traditional entertainment, champion social impact, foster learning, and push the boundaries of interactive media. The Games for Change Awards will recognize excellence across 11 categories that showcase the breadth of innovation and impact across the industry. Winners will be celebrated during the live G4C Awards Ceremony on July 21. The deadline for speaker and award submissions is February 2, 2026.

Best in Community Empowerment (formerly Best in Civics)

Best in XR & Emerging Media (formerly Best in XR)

Best in Health & Wellbeing

Best in Environmental Impact

Best in Learning

Best Gameplay

Best Narrative

Best Platform-based Project

Best Board or Tabletop Game for Impact

Best in Impact

Game/Experience of the Year

