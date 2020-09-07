Dragon Week Event Announced For Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

A change has come to Niantic's plans for their game continuing the story of J. K. Rowling's beloved books. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite will see one event pushed slightly during September 2020, while another event has been added to keep mobile wizards and witches busy. Much like in Niantic's other hit game Pokémon GO, a Dragon Week event is coming to Wizards Unite.

The delayed event, the September 2020 Brilliant Event: Battle of the Department of Mysteries Part 1, was previously set to begin September 8th. However, due to a delay in an upcoming update, Niantic has chosen to push the event for one week to Tuesday, September 15 at 11AM through Tuesday, September 22 at 11AM Pacific. This event will task players with returning Brilliant Foundables from the Room of Rooms including the Veil and Tank of Brains. In the place of this event, Dragon Week will be scheduled.

Niantic announced the Dragon Week event on the game's official site:

To keep your wizarding skills sharp next week, we will be hosting a special Dragon Week Event! From Tuesday, September 8 at 9 a.m. PT–Tuesday, September 15 at 9 a.m. PT, players from around the world will have the chance to encounter and battle all four regional Dragons and collect special 1 km Dragon Portmanteaus on the Map. This will be the first time that the Antipodean Opaleye, Chinese Fireball, Common Welsh Green, and Peruvian Vipertooth will appear globally.

Dragons are a highly anticipated aspect of Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, so this is likely to be seen as a positive addition to the game's Ministry-focused September slate.

What Wizards Unite players may find more disheartening than the slightly delayed Brilliant Event is that the September Community Day has been pushed to October. No exact date has been given, but Niantic has said that an update regarding that is coming soon. Bleeding Cool will report on the rescheduled day when information has been released.