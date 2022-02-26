Dragon Ball Super Card Game Announces Ultimate Squad As Next Set

We have a title for yet another Dragon Ball Super Card Game set! In May 2022, the seventeenth main line expansion and the eighth set under the Unison Warrior Series banner has been announced as… Ultimate Squad. Let's get into the details.

Here's everything we can currently confirm about Dragon Ball Super Card Game's May 2022 set Ultimate Squad:

The set will contain 292 card types, which include both the standard versions and parallel foil versions of the cards.

There will be 30 common cards (60 if you include parallel foils as different cards)

There will be 19 uncommon cards (38 if you include parallel foils as different cards)

There will be 15 rare cards (30 if you include parallel foils as different cards)

There will be 18 Super Rare (SR) cards

There will be 15 Special Rare (SPR) cards

There will be 3 Secret Rare (SR) cards

There is no mention of a God Rare, which is a card type with a rarity above Secret Rare that is debuting in March 2022's Realm of the Gods. You can see that new card type missing from Ultimate Squad's page breakdown here. The fact that this card type is missing here but is listed on the Realm of the Gods page suggests that not every set will get a God Rare. This, I think, is a solid move by Bandai. One per year is a solid bet if it's going to be as rare as it seems. (How rare? Dragon Ball Super Card Game developers said pulling it will feel like "a miracle.")

Goku and Piccolo are pictured on the promo image here, which is certainly significant. Goku utilizing Super Saiyan suggests to me that this set may in part focus on a storyline either from the sagas or movies after Goku turns Super Saiyan and before The Buu Saga when Piccolo wasn't a major feature in the battles.

Finally, the DSBCG's website shows the GT versions of Goku, Trunks, and Pan on the booster box art.