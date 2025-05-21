Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Playwood Project, Successor

Tactical RPG Successor Comes To Early Access Next Week

The rogue-lite strategy tactical RPG game Successor will be coming out this month, as it arrives in Early Access next week

Article Summary Successor is a rogue-lite tactical RPG launching in Early Access for Steam and SteamVR next week.

Explore a dark fantasy world with tabletop inspiration, strategy adventure, and rich RPG mechanics.

Pause combat in real time for instant tactical commands and build unique parties of heroes and lords.

Dynamic, procedurally generated kingdoms offer fresh biomes, unlockables, and tough challenges every run.

Indie game developer and publisher Playwood Project has confirmed that their new tactical RPG game Successor will be out soon in Early Access. The game is basically a tabletop-inspired title that has been set in a dark fantasy world, where the team has mixed a rogue-lite strategy adventure story with real-time tactical turn-based gameplay and RPG mechanics. Along witht he ability to make your own campaigns and achieve different goals in the process. We have a small trailer here and more info below, as the game arrives in Early Access for Steam and SteamVR on May 29, 2025.

Successor

Engage enemies across diverse biomes, each offering unique tactical options like throwing axes, burnable fields, and wild animals. Occupy archer towers or strategically position your party to gain the upper hand or kick them off a cliff. Successor combines real-time strategy with turn-based tactics, letting you pause command and unleash abilities instantly in a Focus Moment — always keeping you in control without waiting for your turn. At the start of each adventure, you can choose between three unique Lords, each with its own combat style and skill trees. However, the lord alone is not enough. You must build a party of battle-hardened heroes and weaponize them to face the challenges ahead.

Successor is a universe full of unboxed challenges, mysteries, and items set in an adventure generated as procedural regions and kingdoms waiting to be unlocked. Choose your preferred size and difficulty, and add kickers to shape the experience; here, you can unlock new heroes, biomes, and items by completing challenges. Dive into a unique kingdom every time! Our game dynamically crafts new regions and challenges for each run. As you play the universe, you will unlock & uncover new heroes, abilities, weapons, and equipment that will gradually increase your chance of survival as you undertake more dangerous adventures.

