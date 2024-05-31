Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Glitchr Studio, Taiko Frenzy: VR

Taiko Frenzy: VR Has Been Released For Meta Quest

After having already been released for PC platforms, Taiko Frenzy: VR has finally been released for Meta Quest platforms.

Article Summary Taiko Frenzy: VR launches on Meta Quest with 20 unique songs and a custom track editor.

Experience traditional Japanese rhythms fused with rock and electro in immersive VR.

Free base game includes seven songs; full content available with Founder Pack purchase.

Interactive gameplay features Mixed Reality mode and seasonal DLC for ongoing fun.

VR developer and publisher Glitchr Studio has finally released Taiko Frenzy: VR for Meta Quest, leaving the Early Access period on the platform. The game has been around on the App Lab for a minute, giving players a chance to experience the game for the first time in VR as they offered up a limited form of the game. Now, you'll have the full version with 20 original songs across multiple difficulties. Plus, the chance to add your own music to the game with a custom track editor tool and mixed reality options to play in your own living room or anywhere else. Enjoy the latest trailer above as the game is now live.

Taiko Frenzy: VR

Taiko Frenzy: VR is a percussion rhythm game set in a stunning, colorful scenery. Immerse yourself in the world of Japanese folklore with original soundtracks exclusively composed for the game. It delivers an electrifying gameplay that'll make you feel like a true taiko drum virtuoso. Experience the time-honored melodies of Japan with contemporary music genres like rock and electro, creating a harmonious fusion that resonates deep within the player's soul. The base game is free with a few songs included. Players can purchase the Founder Pack to unlock the full game content as it is developed, including all songs and custom track support. The game may become a paid title upon its release, but all Founders will receive the game for free when it is officially launched.

Taiko Frenzy brings Taiko no Tatsujin-like gameplay to VR devices via the Meta Quest Store and Steam.

The game features 20 original tracks, each with multiple difficulty modes.

Players can add their favorite songs to Taiko Frenzy using the custom track editor tool.

Mixed Reality support lets players bring their taiko drums right into their living rooms, blending realities for an enhanced gameplay experience.

