Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter Moves Release Date Up

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers Of Winter has a new release date, as the game was pushed up to be released on PC and consoles in late January

Article Summary Release date for Tails of Iron 2 moved up to January 28 to avoid competition.

New monster hunting and elemental combat mechanics in Whiskers of Winter.

Expanded RPG campaign features new biomes, factions, and a day-night cycle.

Base building improvements allow crafting of powerful items and traps.

Indie game developer Odd Bug Studio and publisher United Label have pushed the release date for Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers Of Winter up to January! The team revealed the decision on Twitter/X, as February was already looking a bit heavy on releases. So as not to be buried underneath bigger titles, the game will now be released on January 28. You can pre-order the game now as it will be released for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, along with all three major consoles, in four weeks.

Set in the aftermath of the original game's southern war between Rat and Frog, Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter builds upon its predecessor's foundations, introducing all-new monster hunting against the gigantic beats of the North while also elevating the franchise's critically acclaimed combat system with a number of new gameplay features. Also returning to the series are the distinctive, gruff tones of multi-award-winning voice actor Doug Cockle (The Witcher 3, Baldur's Gate 3, Alan Wake 2), who once again narrates Arlo's campaign of bloody revenge.

An expanded campaign of violence and revenge – Whiskers of Winter's 'tail' of Arlo's fight against the ferocious Dark Wing Bats is an intense experience featuring a semi-open RPG world set across six varied biomes to explore and new animal factions to discover.

Whiskers of Winter's 'tail' of Arlo's fight against the ferocious Dark Wing Bats is an intense experience featuring a semi-open RPG world set across six varied biomes to explore and new animal factions to discover. Challenging combat – Building upon the series' trademark hardcore combat, Tails of Iron 2 features enhanced weapons gameplay, including four elemental effects (fire, ice, electricity, and poison) to imbue Arlo's arsenal with unique abilities to use against foes.

– Building upon the series' trademark hardcore combat, Tails of Iron 2 features enhanced weapons gameplay, including four elemental effects (fire, ice, electricity, and poison) to imbue Arlo's arsenal with unique abilities to use against foes. NEW Monster hunting gameplay – To tip the balance against the new fanged army of Dark Wing Bats, Arlo can track down and overcome 15 gigantic and challenging beasts to harvest their cadavers for rare upgrade materials.

To tip the balance against the new fanged army of Dark Wing Bats, Arlo can track down and overcome 15 gigantic and challenging beasts to harvest their cadavers for rare upgrade materials. Improved base building – Construct and upgrade the devastated settlement of Winter's Edge to gain access to more powerful items from the smithy, tastier meals in the kitchen, a wider range of powerful traps from the shop, and more!

Construct and upgrade the devastated settlement of Winter's Edge to gain access to more powerful items from the smithy, tastier meals in the kitchen, a wider range of powerful traps from the shop, and more! New Day and Night System – Arlo will face different foes depending on the time of day, with more enemy types added as additional monsters are hunted down and vanquished.

