Tails Of Iron Receives New Bright Fir Forest Expansion

The new Tails Of Iron: Bright Fir Forest expansion has been released, bringing in a new villain to overthrow and content to explore.

Face a new villain and explore 13 additional quests.

Customize your arsenal with 96 new weapons and armor.

Enjoy expanded soundtrack with 4 new music tracks.

Indie game developer Odd Bug Studio and publisher United Label have released a new expansion for Tails Of Iron as you can play Bright Fir Forest. This expansion brings about an entirely new enemy to deal with, along with more realms to explore within the forest, new upgrades, and more. You can read the finer notes of the expansion below as it's now live.

Tails Of Iron: Bright Fir Forest

Bright Fir Forest sees Rat King Redgi invited by the Squirrels to celebrate the Festival of Leaf Fall… while a new foul and revenge-seeking adversary stands to ruin the celebrations. In addition to 13 new quests – four story quests and nine side quests, each with their own formidable bosses to overcome – that take Redgi to the heart of Castle Drey, the ancestral home of the Squirrels, Bright Fir Forest also debuts three new challengers at the Mole Arena for the King to vanquish. Furthermore, players will have an even greater choice of weaponry and armor available to forge and use on the battlefield (96 in total), together with more options to customize Redgi's seat of power – The Crimson Keep – with eight new cosmetic upgrades available. Four new music tracks also feature in an expanded soundtrack, along with three extra achievements/trophies to unlock.

Explore a vast & treacherous kingdom with its own distinct biomes, hidden paths, and secrets

Master brutal combat inspired by the Soulslike genre, and unleash brutal executions

Immerse yourself in a compelling story narrated by award-winning actor Doug Cockle

narrated by award-winning actor Doug Cockle Customize Redgi's attack style with a vast array of distinct weapons and armor

Assemble a band of brave companions ready to aid the young king on select missions

Complete side quests to earn additional gold-on-the-side

Unearth special blueprints to forge new and powerful weapons

Overcome savage boss fights against the Frog Clan's deadly, oversized generals

Experience extensive end-game gameplay with two free post-campaign expansions: Bloody Whiskers and the brand-new Bright Fir Forest.

