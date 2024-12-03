Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Attack On Titan, Attack On Titan VR: Unbreakable, UNIVRS

Attack On Titan VR: Unbreakable Confirmed For Release This Month

Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable has confirmedthe full version of the game will be released on Meta Quest devices in two weeks

Article Summary Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable launches on Meta Quest on December 17, 2024, after early access.

Join the Scout Regiment, defend humanity, and battle Titans using Omni-Directional Mobility Gear.

Earn stars to unlock upgrades, master ODM gear, and immerse in an accurate, thrilling VR world.

Play solo or two-player co-op, strategize with various weapons, and experience anti-motion sickness tech.

VR developer and publisher UNIVRS has confirmed that Attack On Titan VR: Unbreakable will be fully released this month. The game originally came out in Early Access a few months ago, giving players a first-hand experience of living and fighting in the world of the iconic manga/anime world. Now, the full version of the game is on the way, as they revealed it will be released on December 17, 2024, on the Meta Quest Store. Enjoy the latest trailer above as we'll see the game arrive in two weeks.

Attack On Titan VR: Unbreakable

Join the Scout Regiment and help defend the human race from the onslaught of Titans that have broken through Wall Maria. Quickly zip across the districts within the inner-walls using Omni-Directional Mobility(ODM) Gear to scout for incoming threats. Team up with fellow regiment members and protect the unsuspecting civilians from the Titans' rampage. Pick up a set of dual blades and swing head-first into battle as an aspiring recruit. Complete timed objectives, including outpost defense, securing supply drops to aid fellow soldiers in combat, and slashing towering Titans as they increase in difficulty.

Earn more stars for extra points to unlock better equipment like upgraded blades and firearms, as well as new skills and abilities. Become fully immersed exploring the inner-walls and surrounding areas through Virtual Reality. Experience the horrors of the Titan invasion traversing through the cityscape, zooming by buildings ranging from two to eight stories tall with accurate scaling. Feel the nostalgia as voice actors from the English and Japanese version of the anime reprise their roles in Attack on Titan VR: Unbreakable.

