Taito Milestones 1 & 2 Bundle Collection Announced

Taito and ININ Games will be selling both of the Taito Milestones collections as one bundled collection in physical form this Summer.

Taito and ININ Games revealed this week they will be releasing Taito Milestones 1 & 2 Bundle as a collection of both titles in one package. As you can see here, the two individual game collections will be married together in a special collector's box where you'll have all 20 games available to you for the Nintendo Switch. Working with Strictly Limited Games, the company will offer a few different versions for you to purchase, which they currently have up for pre-order as we speak. You can read more about the different versions below as supplies are running out!

"As a tribute to our collectors, ININ prepared some bundle options for you to have all 20 arcade classics in one single collection. Taito Milestones 1 & 2 Bundle Upgrade is designed for those who have already purchased the first Milestones collection, featuring the Limited Edition of TAITO Milestones 2 and an exciting Arcade booklet in a colorful cardboard slipcase which will let you also store the edition you already own! This bundle will be available for 39.99€, and to thank you for your continued support, by purchasing this option, you will also receive a discount on shipping cost."

"Taito Milestones 1 & 2 Collector's Bundle is the ultimate vault Collector's Edition, featuring the Collector's Edition of the first Taito Milestones collection, the Limited Edition of the second Taito Milestones collection, and of course, the educative Arcade booklet, all in a colorful cardboard slipcase. Limited to 400 copies worldwide, it will be available for 109.99€. Taito Milestones 1 & 2 Collector's Bundle Upgrade is designed for our biggest supporters, who have already put their hands on a Taito Milestones Collector's Edition and only wish to complete their collection. Featuring the Limited Edition of TAITO Milestones 2 and the exciting Arcade booklet, this bundle comes in a colorful cardboard slipcase which will let you also store the edition you already own! for 39.99€."

