TAITO Milestones 3 Announced For December Release

TAITO Milestones 3 is currently up for pre-order, as the latest collection of classic retro titles will be released for Nintendo Switch

Article Summary TAITO Milestones 3 arrives on Nintendo Switch from ININ Games, featuring iconic retro classics from the 80s and 90s.

Play legendary titles like Bubble Bobble, Rainbow Islands, and more in this power-packed compilation.

Experience unique co-op action with favorites like Cadash and Warrior Blade in this retro gaming collection.

Pre-order now for a December 12, 2024 release, featuring action, adventure, and challenging gameplay.

ININ Games have teamed up with TAITO again to release TAITO Milestones 3, set for release on Nintendo Switch in two weeks. As you can see from the trailer and image here, you're getting another set of games from the publisher during the heyday of the mid-80s arcade, as well as classics from the NES and SEGA Master System. Enjoy the trailer, as the game will be out on December 12, 2024.

TAITO Milestones 3

Bubble Bobble (1986): Experience a blast from the past in the original 2-player, co-op arcade version of Bubble Bobble! Use Bub and Bob's bubble-blowing powers to traverse all 100 floors of the Cave of Monsters to rescue their girlfriends!

Rainbow Islands: The Story of Bubble Bobble 2 (1987): Play as Bubby and Bobby in their human forms! Instead of blowing bubbles, rule with rainbows as you climb to your goal! Battle monsters and more in order to save the inhabitants of Rainbow Islands who have been captured by your arch-enemy, Boss of Shadow!

Cadash (1989): Princess Sarasa, a symbol of peace for the prosperous and naturally bountiful Deezar, has been kidnapped. Choose between a fighter, mage, priest, or ninja to defeat monsters, gather riches, and strengthen your equipment to defeat the evil Baarogue in this classic two-player co-op action RPG!

Rastan Saga (1987): In this platform action game, follow the journey of Rastan the Thief in a tale set before he became king, as he sets off on the Princess' orders to protect the kingdom of Ceim. Battle enemies along the way and defeat the monstrous dragon with various items and weapons like a fire sword, a hammer, or an axe!

Rastan Saga 2 (1988): Set out on a journey into battle against various enemies and traps to protect the holy city of Rastania and the temple, SkyScraper, from the wicked tribe. This action game is a prequel to Rastan Saga.

Champion Wrestler (1989): Go to war in the ring in 8 rounds in order to become the champion. Use technical moves such as aerial techniques and submission holds to ringside brawls and the use of deadly weapons! The action never lets up! Play together in tag-team matches or against each other 1v1; either way, this couch co-op promises lots of wrestling action.

Runark (1990): This iconic beat-em-up features up to 4-player couch co-op! Play as a squad of rangers that must save the animals from evil poachers. Destroy bad guys by any means possible; use hand-to-hand combat or weapons like knives and rocket launchers! SHBROOM!

Warrior Blade (1991): The third game in the Rastan series. Set in the kingdom at the end of the earth, Depon, this adventure sees Rastan and his comrades set off in search of vast riches in the face of never-ending danger. Choose from 3 characters in this dual-screen cabinet 2-player co-op game.

Thunder Fox (1990): A run-and-gun action game released for arcades in 1990! Play as the Thunder Fox anti-terrorism team to bring down a terrorist organization. Drive tanks, pilot autogyros and ride marine jets and defeat enemies on your way to the terrorist base!

Dead Connection (1992): Four detectives take a stand against the mafia infesting their city! Mow down the oncoming gangsters and uncover the secrets behind the case! Lift the curtain on this dark plot in your pursuit of Don Nerozzia!! An action-shooting game set in 1950s America.

