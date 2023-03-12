Take On Invaders As Ninja Cheerleaders In Ra Ra Boom Check out the latest trailer for Ra Ra Boom, as this four-player co-op has you battling invaders from space as a group of ninja cheerleaders.

Indie developer and publisher Gylee Games revealed their latest game on the way as you'll take on invaders from space in Ra Ra Boom. This is a four-player co-op beat-em-up in which you'll be playing as a team of cheerleaders who also happen to be amazing ninjas, with guns. Because you can never be too prepared. The latest trailer for the game shows off all four of the primary characters you can play as, with a proper introduction to Aris, Saida, Ren, and Vee. As well as revealing the levels and enemies you'll be seeing along the way. You can check out the trailer below as the game is currently set to be released for PC via Steam sometime this Fall.

"Ra Ra Boom is an eye-catching, distinctive fast-paced four-player co-op beat 'em up driven by a meaningful and emotional coming-of-age narrative about a group of ninja cheerleaders from space in a fight to save the rest of humanity on Earth. Building on the game's core frenetic beat 'em up 2D action co-op gameplay, Ra Ra Boom incorporates huge boss battles and ranged attacks to create diverse gameplay within the traditional beat 'em up genre. Each of the ninja cheerleaders will sport upgradeable combos for both melee and ranged attacks featuring light, heavy and special attacks to keep each fight fresh and fierce. Ra Ra Boom also augments traditional beat 'em up gameplay with its unique integrated lane system. Integrating horizontal lanes naturally into the hand-drawn environments, you'll be able to tell which enemy you're targeting with a flurry of furious blows – whether in melee range or attacking from a distance using ranged attacks. With the ability to quickly switch between lanes, you can strategically target multiple opponents, racking up massive combos any true beat-'em-up fan can enjoy."