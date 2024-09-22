Posted in: Games, Private Division, Video Games | Tagged: Tales Of The Shire: A The Lord Of The Rings Game, The Lord of the Rings, Weta Workshop

Tales Of The Shire: A The Lord Of The Rings Game Gets a Launch Date

Tales Of The Shire: A The Lord Of The Rings Game has a release date as we'll see it come out on multiple platforms this Spring

Article Summary Tales of the Shire: A Hobbit life simulation game set in the LOTR universe, releases March 25, 2025.

Create your own unique Hobbit avatar and experience everyday Shire life in cozy Bywater village.

Meet and help fellow Hobbits, cook meals, build relationships, and grow your home and garden.

Explore fields and forests, fish, forage, and decorate your space with items from local shops.

Private Division and Wētā Workshop announced an official release date for Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game, as the game arrives this Spring. In case you haven't seen this one yet, this is a totally different take on the LOTR franchise, as you play a new Hobbit who has moved into the Shire and is here not just to help out others in the area but to build up your own home in this cozy setting. It's the dream game for anyone who is in love with this part of Middle-Earth. We have more details below and a developer video above, as the game will be released on March 25, 2025, for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Netflix Games.

Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game

Embark on a cozy adventure in Tales of the Shire, where you experience the quiet life of a Hobbit in J.R.R Tolkien's Middle-earth. Begin by creating your unique Hobbit avatar, choosing from a variety of very Hobbit-specific features to express yourself – including foot-hair styles and personality 'moods' that bring your character to life. Perhaps your Hobbit is a friendly soul with fiery red hair, a cute button nose, and bright green eyes? Or maybe your Hobbit is more of a Sackville curmudgeon with a broad nose and balding hair! The choice is yours. Then, set out to make your home in sleepy Bywater and enjoy the simple pleasures of life in the Shire.

This small, growing community is home to a delightful cast of residents who will request your aid in placing Bywater on the Shire's map as an official village. To accomplish this goal, you will grow and nurture relationships with other characters. For most Hobbits, the best way to build bonds with others is through the comforts of a warm meal. Much like in real life, cooking requires proper preparation, careful attention, and a "dash of this or that" for the perfect feast. Chop up home grown vegetables, sauté foraged mushrooms, perhaps add a tart pickle or a dollop of sweet jam to balance the dish. Every meal has various steps to complete to earn multiple stars, all in an effort to present a dish that satisfies and delights your guests.

As a newly established Hobbit, you'll have access to the essentials – a bedroom, a cosy lounge, and, of course – your pantry and kitchen to prepare meals for expected and unexpected guests. From these humble beginnings, you'll soon be able to expand your space and supplies – fishing, foraging, gardening, and trading with your neighbors. This will quickly enable you to establish a well-stocked pantry and upgraded tools for harvesting and cooking. The shops of Bywater are bustling with many vendors who are willing to sell you all kinds of ingredients, as well as decorative items for your Hobbit home. Meet humorous and interesting characters like Old Noakes; while he may seem a bit cantankerous at first, he is a master angler. Not only can he give you tips on improving your own fishing skills and help unlock secret fishing spots, he trades his daily catches. Nora and Fosco Burrows' shop is stocked to the brim with adornments for your home as well as other charming items to fill out your wardrobe. There are many other Hobbits awaiting you in Bywater, so be sure to meet and invite them over for a second breakfast!

If you are not feeling up to the bustle of the market, wander through the fields and the forests to scavenge for seasonal items. Collect some juicy berries for a fresh summer tart or mushrooms to add to a harvest pie. Butterflies often flutter by and, when closely followed, can guide you to new discoveries. Beyond the rounded opening of your Hobbit home, a short venture reveals a bounty – your very own garden. This fully customizable area allows you to place multiple plots. Want to place a daybed in your garden? Perhaps you'd like to create a summer table setting? The space is yours to create! Your garden offers a personal touch to your Hobbit life, and here, you can grow a variety of fruits, vegetables, spices, and other harvestable ingredients. Just be sure to take proper care by watering and checking on them daily.

