Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fictions, Weta Workshop

Tales of the Shire Is Coming to Nintendo Switch 2

Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game is getting a Nintendo Switch 2 release, as the game arrives later this month

Article Summary Tales of the Shire is set for release on Nintendo Switch 2 with a free upgrade for current owners.

Experience life as a Hobbit in Middle-earth, customizable with unique features and moods.

Build relationships and help Bywater become an official Shire village through cozy interactions.

Cook, forage, and prepare meals to strengthen bonds with fellow Hobbits in a charming rural setting.

Fictions and Wētā Workshop confirmed they will release a Nintendo Switch 2 version of Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game. The title has been out for a short time now and has basically been released on every major platform, so the Switch 2 version is basically an upgrade. If you already own the game, this will be a free upgrade package, but if you don't then it will be an experience on par with other consoles. We have the latest trailer for it above as the game arrives on March 31, 2026.

Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game

Embark on a cozy adventure in Tales of the Shire, where you experience the quiet life of a Hobbit in J.R.R Tolkien's Middle-earth. Begin by creating your unique Hobbit avatar, choosing from a variety of very Hobbit-specific features to express yourself – including foot-hair styles and personality 'moods' that bring your character to life. Perhaps your Hobbit is a friendly soul with fiery red hair, a cute button nose, and bright green eyes? Or maybe your Hobbit is more of a Sackville curmudgeon with a broad nose and balding hair! The choice is yours. Then, set out to make your home in sleepy Bywater and enjoy the simple pleasures of life in the Shire.

This small, growing community is home to a delightful cast of residents who will request your aid in placing Bywater on the Shire's map as an official village. To accomplish this goal, you will grow and nurture relationships with other characters. For most Hobbits, the best way to build bonds with others is through the comforts of a warm meal. Much like in real life, cooking requires proper preparation, careful attention, and a "dash of this or that" for the perfect feast. Chop up homegrown vegetables, sauté foraged mushrooms, and perhaps add a tart pickle or a dollop of sweet jam to balance the dish. Every meal has various steps to complete to earn multiple stars, all in an effort to present a dish that satisfies and delights your guests.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!