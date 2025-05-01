Posted in: Games, Private Division, Video Games | Tagged: Tales Of The Shire: A The Lord Of The Rings Game, The Lord of the Rings, Weta Workshop

Tales Of The Shire Releases Another Behind-The-Scenes Video

Check out the latest Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game video, as they offer another behind-the-scenes look

Article Summary Tales Of The Shire releases a new behind-the-scenes video focusing on Hobbit-Hole customization features.

Create and personalize your own Hobbit character with unique looks, foot-hair styles, and personality moods.

Experience the peaceful Shire life in Bywater, building relationships with a cast of charming Hobbit villagers.

Cook delightful meals using homegrown ingredients to earn stars and strengthen bonds within the community.

Private Division and Wētā Workshop dropped anothe behind-the-scenes video this week for their upcoming game, Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game. This might sound a little familiar, seeing as how they did this back in late March, as that one provided a look at the art and style of the game. This time around, they focus on the customization of your Hobbit-Hole and how'll make your home your own. Enjoy the video above as the game is still on track to be released on July 29, 2025.

Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game

Embark on a cozy adventure in Tales of the Shire, where you experience the quiet life of a Hobbit in J.R.R Tolkien's Middle-earth. Begin by creating your unique Hobbit avatar, choosing from a variety of very Hobbit-specific features to express yourself – including foot-hair styles and personality 'moods' that bring your character to life. Perhaps your Hobbit is a friendly soul with fiery red hair, a cute button nose, and bright green eyes? Or maybe your Hobbit is more of a Sackville curmudgeon with a broad nose and balding hair! The choice is yours. Then, set out to make your home in sleepy Bywater and enjoy the simple pleasures of life in the Shire.

This small, growing community is home to a delightful cast of residents who will request your aid in placing Bywater on the Shire's map as an official village. To accomplish this goal, you will grow and nurture relationships with other characters. For most Hobbits, the best way to build bonds with others is through the comforts of a warm meal. Much like in real life, cooking requires proper preparation, careful attention, and a "dash of this or that" for the perfect feast. Chop up homegrown vegetables, sauté foraged mushrooms, and perhaps add a tart pickle or a dollop of sweet jam to balance the dish. Every meal has various steps to complete to earn multiple stars, all in an effort to present a dish that satisfies and delights your guests.

