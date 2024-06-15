Posted in: Avalon Hill, Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Talisman Alliances: Fate Beckons

Talisman Alliances: Fate Beckons Has Been Announced

Avalon Hill has revealed a new board game available for pre-order as Talisman Alliances: Fate Beckons arrives later this year.

Avalon Hill has revealed a new game up for pre-order, as Talisman Alliances: Fate Beckons has been announced for release later in 2024. This serves as the first-ever expansion for Talisman 5th Edition, which will come with 50 game cards designed to put a new spin on the game in several different ways. We have more info below as it's being sold for $34, with a release date of October 1, 2024.

Talisman Alliances: Fate Beckons

Offering cooperative gameplay to the Talisman world for the first time ever, players join forces with fellow players and set forth on an epic adventure to complete five daunting Trials. In each Trial, players will need to place two Talisman on Places of Power, unseal the Portal of Power, and defeat that Trial's adversary. As each Trial is completed, players will open envelopes and boxes to reveal the mystery figure, mystery cards, and the objective of the next Trial. With a vast world of possible scenarios, the new expansion offers limitless games. The magical adventure continues with the Talisman Alliances: Fate Beckons game, with fresh characters, spells, Adventure cards—and cooperative play! (Requires Talisman 5th edition to play. Sold separately.)

Co-Op Play: For the first time, contenders for the Crown of Command must form an alliance against evil forces—or the world shall fall! Band together with fellow heroes: share resources, plan, and battle as one.

Conquer Five Trials To Win: Take on 5 Trials, unique challenges requiring strategy and luck! In each one, players must place 2 Talismans on the Places of Power, unseal the Portal of Power, and defeat that Trial's adversary.

Unlock Five Mystery Figures: As each Trial is completed, open envelopes and boxes to reveal 5 mystery figures, mystery cards, and the objective of the next Trial.

50 Illustrated Game Cards: The Talisman Alliances game includes 50 game cards that bring peril and aid in the form of enemies and strangers, magical objects, and places to visit, plus a doom tracker, tokens, and more.

Endless Replayability: With different Trials, adversaries, and so many possibilities, go on a new journey every time! The accessible gameplay lets both beginners and fans jump into a game. Ages 12+.

