Tandem: A Tale Of Shadows Receives Launch Trailer

Hatinh Interactive and developer Monochrome have released Tandem: A Tale Of Shadows this week along with a new launch trailer. You can enjoy the game today on PC and well as all three major consoles, but to celebrate it, the team are giving you one more glorious look at the game to tempt you into trying it out. You can enjoy the trailer below.

Tandem: A Tale Of Shadows features five beautiful Victorian-inspired worlds inspired by Jules Vernes, Conan Doyle and Tim Burton. Players have to carefully alternate between Emma's top-down view and Fenton's horizontal side-scroller view if they hope to escape these chiaroscuro dimensions alive, using the former's lantern to cast shadows the teddy bear can cross while the latter activates switches that may be out of view. As the duo navigates past intelligent obstacles and menacing horrors, they uncover clues regarding Thomas' disappearance, the strange Kane family, and their place in this universe. Will Emma and Fenton escape the murderous manor filled with twists and turns, or has their fate already been sealed?

Discover playful and frightening worlds inspired by Jules Vernes, Conan Doyle, Tim Burton and Victorian era architecture. Solve over forty puzzles and obstacles in order to unravel the mystery surrounding Thomas Kane's disappearance. Swap perspectives between Emma and Fenton. Light up the scene and cast shadows as Emma from a top-down view. Walk on shadows projected by Emma's lantern from Fenton's side-scroller view. Players will face mechanical toy-like enemies and bosses throughout each dimension. Since Emma's strategy is not to attack, players must rely on their wit to move forward. Players are invited to discover creative and elaborate cutscenes. Clever fans will find hidden rooms that reveal clues about the disappearance of Thomas Kane. Push or pull objects to create shadows. Use alarms and traps to your advantage. Tandem features a variety of interactive elements for players to experiment with.