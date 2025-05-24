Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Might & Mastery, Niantic, pokemon, Tapu Bulu

Tapu Bulu Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Might & Mastery

The meta has shifted in Pokémon GO, releasing new species and Shadows that will be some of the best attackers against Tapu Bulu.

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Might & Mastery, has now begun. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles with a focus on Kubfu. For the final month of Might & Mastery, Tier Five Raids will feature Tapu Fini, Tapu Bulu, Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit, with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Houndoom, Mega Gyrados, Mega Altaria, and Mega Kangaskhan. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Tapu Bulu, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Tapu Bulu Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Tapu Bulu counters as such:

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Naganadel: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Toxicroak: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Scolipede: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Victreebel: Acid, Sludge Bomb

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Metal Claw, Sunsteel Strike

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Tapu Bulu with efficiency.

Revavroom: Poison Jab, Gunk Shot

Overqwil: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

White Kyurem: Ice Fang, Ice Burn

Toxicroak: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Scolipede: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Victreebel: Acid, Sludge Bomb

Salazzle: Poison Jab, Sludge Wave

Vileplume: Acid, Sludge Bomb

Grafaiai: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Tapu Bulu can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu Bulu will have a CP of 1953 in normal weather conditions and 2442 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

