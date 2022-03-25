Tapu Bulu, Shiny Legendaries, & More Come To Pokémon GO In April

Niantic has announced its plans for Pokémon GO in April 2022, which includes the release of Tapu Bulu, two new Shiny Legendary Pokémon, events featuring Team GO Rocket, and more. Let's get into the details.

Here is a breakdown of what to expect this April 2022 in Pokémon GO:

Weekly Research Breakthrough: Alolan Marowak from April 1st, 2022 at 1 PM Pacific until Sunday, May 1st, 2022 at 1 PM Pacific.

Alolan Marowak from April 1st, 2022 at 1 PM Pacific until Sunday, May 1st, 2022 at 1 PM Pacific. Tier Five & Mega Raids: Active now until April 5th: Tapu Lele in Tier Five, Mega Charizard Y in Mega Raids April 5th until April 12th: Therian Forme Thundurus with a Shiny release in Tier Five, Mega Manectric in Mega Raids April 12th until April 26th: Tapu Bulu in Tier Five, Mega Pidgeot in Mega Raids (Note that Tapu Bulu will leave on the 26th while Mega Pidgeot will break the pattern and stay until the 29th). April 26th – May 3rd: Therian Forme Landrous with a Shiny release in Tier Five Mega Raid details for April 29th – May 3rd have not been revealed.

Events: April 1st: April Fools' 2-Oh?-22. Strange name here. If anyone knows what this could be hinting at, please leave theories in the comments below. April 3rd – 7th: All-Hands Rocket Retreat. So far, we have two short events on deck. A one-day event and a four-day event. I wonder if this will see Team GO Rocket actually retreat, as I've been wondering if and when the other villainous teams will arrive. Or… could this be the end of the Team GO Rocket balloon as we know it? Niantic has been pulling back pandemic bonuses, so I wonder if the balloon will be the next to be removed from Pokémon GO. April 12th – 18th: Spring into Spring. No details are given. April 20th – 25th: Sustainability Week. No details are given. April 23rd: Stufful Community Day. Note that this event will be from 2 PM – 5 PM rather than the normal 11 AM – 5 PM.

Spotlight Hours: April 5th at 6 PM: Stunky with double transfer Candy April 12th at 6 PM: Bunnelby with double evolution XP April 19th at 6 PM: Oddish with double Catch Stardust April 26th at 6 PM: Sunshine Form Cherrim

