Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Tales of Transformation, Tapu Koko

Tapu Koko Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Tales of Transformation

Tapu Koko will return to Five-Star Raids in Pokémon GO for one day this November. Defeat it using these top counters and tips.

Article Summary Tapu Koko returns for a one-day-only Five-Star Raid in Pokémon GO this November season.

Discover the best counters, including Primal Groudon, Mega Garchomp, and Nihilego, for an easy win.

Tips to beat Tapu Koko with just two or three trainers and maximize your Legendary catch chances.

Learn shiny Tapu Koko odds, 100% IV CP values, and proven techniques for a successful raid.

The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Tales of Transformation, continues this month. This season focuses on Mega Evolution, Gigantamax power-ups, and form changing. For the third and final month of Tales of Transformation, Five-Star Raids will feature Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Heatran, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Beedrill, Mega Pinsir, Mega Heracross, Mega Tyranitar, Mega Altaria, Mega Ampharos, Mega Manectric, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Medicham, and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Tapu Koko, who will have a one-day-only stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Tapu Koko Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Tapu Koko counters as such:

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Eternatus: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Regigigas: Poison-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Tapu Koko with efficiency.

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Regigigas: Poison-type Hidden Power, Crush Grip

Excadrill: Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands

Naganadel: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Psycho Cut, Sunsteel Strike

Crowned Sword Zacian: Metal Claw, Behemoth Blade

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Crowned Shield Zamazenta: Metal Claw, Behemoth Bash

Mamoswine: Mud-Slap, High Horsepower

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Tapu Koko can be defeated by two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Tapu Koko will have a CP of 1810 in normal weather conditions and 2263 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!